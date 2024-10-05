Geri Horner finds new way to thrive as STUNNING campaign emerges

Geri Horner, the wife of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, has been involved in a new initiative with the World Wide Fund for Nature.

The Horner family have had a tumultuous year, with accusations of alleged inappropriate behaviour clouding the Red Bull boss' start to the season.

The Brit was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation led by the wider Red Bull brand, and the female employee who had made the allegations was suspended from the organisation.

However, the tumultuous period coincided with much upheaval within the Red Bull team, with various key figures leaving and performances dipping for drivers Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.

Geri Horner is married to Red Bull team principal Christian Horner

Horner's outdoor escape

Throughout the unsettling period for the family, Geri Horner stood by her husband, and was present at various race weekends presenting a united front.

Now, Geri has collaborated with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) on a stunning outdoor project.

The Brit has become involved in a series that's designed to appreciate how nature can help our mental wellbeing, with multiple stars highlighting their favourite spots and how they feel connected with nature.

The 'nature restores us portrait series' sees Horner explain how Priory Bay on the Isle of Wight is one of her favourite places to go.

"Nature has such a restorative power and getting outside for just 20 minutes can make the world of difference to how you feel, both physically and mentally," Horner told WWF.

"For me, a dip in the sea is the ultimate reset, especially if it's cold! It makes me feel alive and strong - and at the same time calm and at peace.

"Taking a walk next to the water or in nature has that same incredible positive effect on my wellbeing. I’m excited to be working with WWF on this campaign, I encourage everyone to find their own daily dose of nature."

She is one of a number of stars taking part in the portrait series including Andy Murray, Ellie Goulding and Kedar Williams-Stirling.

