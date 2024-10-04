23XI and Front Row Motorsports have been heavily criticised on ESPN for the timing of their announcement of a lawsuit against NASCAR, against the backdrop of Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

The two teams announced on Wednesday that they are suing NASCAR and its CEO Jim France regarding 'anti-competitive practices', arguing that their use has prevented fair competition in the sport.

READ MORE: Michael Jordan team SUE NASCAR after 'very serious threat'

However, ESPN's Ryan McGee wrote a highly critical article published on Thursday, juxtaposing the incredible work being done by teams giving up their time and effort in North Carolina this week to aid in Hurricane Helene relief efforts against what he called a 'selfish' announcement.

"The timing of their move," McGee wrote, "from the tipping off of the lawsuit on Tuesday and the media teleconference on Wednesday -- the very same Wednesday that has been described to you above -- there is no debate to be had about that. It was selfish, classless and thoughtless. Wait a damn week."

READ MORE: NASCAR legend WARNS Jordan-owned team after refusing charter deal

Denny Hamlin co-owns 23XI with Michael Jordan

What have NASCAR teams been doing in Hurricane Helene efforts?

As has been rightly lauded this week, a number of teams' pilots and truck drivers have been throwing themselves into helping communities ravaged by the devastating storm, basing at Charlotte Motor Speedway and helping deliver supplies.

Indeed, it was one of the NASCAR team-owned helicopters who rescued McGee's wife from a mountain in North Carolina last week.

Denny Hamlin, part-owner of the 23XI team with Michael Jordan, responded to the article on Twitter, replying to McGee's tweet (which also called the timing of the lawsuit announcement 'callous') saying simply 'Good grief Ryan..'

Good grief Ryan.. — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) October 3, 2024

The general reaction online to McGee's article was negative, with a number of commenters pointing out that Jordan and 23XI have pledged a $1m donation to relief efforts, and were among the teams assisting in relief efforts on the ground this week too.

READ MORE: NASCAR star reveals HUGE perk of driving for Jordan-owned team

Related