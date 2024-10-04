Horner admits REGRET over new Ricciardo deal

Christian Horner has revealed regrets he feels about a missed deal with Australian Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo.

Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson at Visa Cash App RB for the final six races of the 2024 season, with the New Zealander likely to be in the seat for 2025 too.

Ricciardo was brought back into the Red Bull family in 2023, and given a full-time seat on the grid later in the year with Red Bull's sister team, replacing Nick de Vries.

However, the Australian's performances throughout 2024 were poor, being largely outperformed by much-less experienced team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, leading to the Faenza-based outfit dropping Ricciardo.

Daniel Ricciardo has been replaced by Liam Lawson at RB

Daniel Ricciardo spent the majority of his career within the Red Bull family

Horner's Ricciardo regret

With all other teams but one having confirmed their lineups for the 2025 season, it is likely that Ricciardo will be forced into an early retirement from the sport.

Now, his former boss Horner has been reflecting on the Australian's career, with the 35-year-old having spent the majority of his career within the Red Bull family.

Horner has admitted one regret he had from Ricciardo's time at Red Bull, where he claimed seven of his eight career victories, in a successful spell between 2014-2018.

"Daniel's a brilliant character and a brilliant human being," Horner told the F1 Nation podcast.

"He lights up a room when he walks into it he's got that infectious smile. We never did manage to do a toothpaste deal with him. We tried very hard.

"I hope he stays around the sport."

