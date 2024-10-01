Hamlin tears into NASCAR crew after 'HORRIBLE' day
Nascar Cup Series star Denny Hamlin has ripped into his pit crew, after what he described as 'one of their worst days ever'.
The championship challenger could only finish down in eighth during the Hollywood Casino 400 at the Kansas Speedway, despite having what he described as the 'quickest car'.
After 10 cautions and 14 changes of the lead, Ross Chastain ensured his #1 Chevrolet was the car to take the checkered flag after 267 laps of action, finishing ahead of the likes of William Byron and Michael Truex Jr to take his first win of the season.
Hamlin, who races for Joe Gibbs Racing, has himself claimed three Cup Series wins in 2024, and currently sits fifth in the standings with six races to go.
The 43-year-old had stints toward the front, but he was constantly undone by mistakes on pit road on restarts.
Hamlin not happy with performance
Following the eighth-place finish, Hamlin sits at +11 on the playoffs cut line, meaning he still has work to do to make the round of eight.
Now, the American, who finished second in 2010 and boasts 54 career wins in the Nascar Cup Series, has opened up on a bad day for his pit crew in Kansas.
"They know that today was one of their worst days ever," Hamlin said after the race. "They’ll just go work to clean it up.
"I don’t know, I’ve had some pretty bad days, but just yeah, horrible day. Came out 15th, 20th, then we had a loose wheel. Just terrible. Terrible day.
"We should have won the race," Hamlin continued.
"We had the fastest car, but every time we get to the top three the caution comes out and we restart 15th, 20th. Can’t show how fast your car is when you’re back of the pack. All you can do is just keep making positions back up to the front over and over and over and eventually you just run out of laps and someone else wins."
