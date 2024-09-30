NASCAR star performs TRADEMARK celebration after Kansas victory
NASCAR star performs TRADEMARK celebration after Kansas victory
A Nascar star delighted fans following last weekend's Hollywood Casino 400 race by bringing out his trademark celebration.
Ross Chastain claimed a brilliant victory in Kansas to take home his fifth career win in the Nascar Cup Series, and move up to 17th in the standings.
NASCAR RESULTS: Busch suffers HEARTBREAK in Kansas as SHOCK star steals the show in playoff race
After 10 cautions and 14 changes of the lead, Chastain ensured his #1 Chevrolet was the car to take the checkered flag after 267 laps of action, finishing ahead of the likes of William Byron and Michael Truex Jr, the latter of whom he passed after a late restart.
It was a thrilling race that has dramatically changed the playoff picture, with just six races left in the series.
Chastain claims victory in Kansas
Chastain's win was his first of the season, and his first since the last race of the 2023 season.
The 31-year-old has suffered mixed results in 2024, with just five top-five finishes before Sunday's win.
Chastain's return to winning ways delighted fans in Kansas, and the American got to show off his unusual trademark celebration, too.
Chastain stood on the roof of his #1 Chevrolet and slammed a watermelon on the ground, seeing it explode all over the asphalt.
The American racer also showcased his skills by spinning his car around, performing donuts, much to the fans' delight.
NASCAR PLAYOFF STANDINGS: How the playoff race looks after Kansas City race
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR team announce UNEXPECTED driver signing for 2025
- 1 uur geleden
Shock RETIREMENT rumours causes Red Bull star to apologise in X-rated post
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR star performs TRADEMARK celebration after Kansas victory
- Today 18:00
British phenom set for stunning IndyCar test
- Today 17:00
Hamilton reveals SCARY Wolff meeting
- Today 16:00
Huge development revealed as Perez F1 RETIREMENT rumors spread
- Today 05:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov
- GP USA 22 - 24 Nov
- GP QATAR 29 Nov - 1 Dec