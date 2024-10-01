Jos Verstappen ANGER at son following race loss exposed
One Formula 1 star has revealed a time when Jos Verstappen 'lost his s***' at his three-time world champion son Max Verstappen.
Verstappen's 2024 season has featured a lot of ups and downs, with the Dutchman having won seven races, more than any other driver, but not won any event since the Spanish Grand Prix in June.
The 27-year-old has won three consecutive championship titles, and is 52 points ahead of Lando Norris in his pursuit for a fourth.
Verstappen shares a close relationship with his father Jos, who also raced in F1 between 1994-2003, claiming two podiums in that time.
Verstappen's anger following loss
Now, current Alpine driver Pierre Gasly has revealed a shocking story from his time racing against Verstappen in karting.
He suggested that the Dutchman's father was angered by his son losing out to Gasly, so much so he threw his helmet back at him.
Speaking in a clip that has emerged on social media from a new documentary about the three-time champion's life titled 'Born to Win', Gasly recalled: "After a race in Spain, I won that race and Max finished second behind me, I come back and his dad lost his s***, yelling in Dutch, then insulting him in English words I won't repeat on camera, but they weren't nice.
"He grabbed Max’s helmet, took it and threw it at him saying ‘No, get out! Go back to the tent! You can't even win one of your races!’ So the pressure was obvious. It was intense pressure, race after race."
Perhaps it was this intense relationship that spurred Verstappen on to become one of the true greats of the sport, currently sitting third in the all-time list of race victories at the age of just 26.
