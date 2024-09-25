'World-class' Ricciardo 'REMAINS' in Red Bull pool despite F1 exit talk

Daniel Ricciardo may not be out of the Red Bull family despite reports stating he will be axed from F1 ahead of the United States Grand Prix, it has been claimed.

The Aussie star is the subject of intense speculation that his career in the sport could be over, with rumors suggesting he could be replaced by Liam Lawson ahead of the race in Austin, Texas, next month.

Prior to the Singapore GP, Red Bull chief Helmut Marko stated that Liam Lawson would be on the F1 grid in 2025 leading to speculation that Ricciardo was going to be replaced after the race.

Then, widespread news of a potential exit emerged, with F1 pundits and insiders making their information on the matter known.

Has Daniel Ricciardo retired from F1?

According to former F1 racer turned commentator Martin Brundle, he may not be out of the Red Bull family altogether.

“My understanding is that Daniel won’t be in the car in Austin at the next grand prix, but remains in the Red Bull pool, they want to see how Liam Lawson goes for a number of reasons I’d imagine,” Brundle explained at the Singapore GP.

“I think if Daniel had had a stronger season, it would’ve made a big difference, not just in the secondary team at RB, but at the primary team as well at Red Bull Racing, so it’s not gone as well as he would’ve wanted, but I don’t expect him to be in the car in Austin.

Martin Brundle believes Daniel Ricciardo will remain in the Red Bull talent pool

Brundle proceeded, touching on Ricciardo's recent struggles in the sport and showing an immense amount of empathy for the Aussie.

“Firstly on Daniel, I have the highest respect for him as a Formula 1 racer and as a person, and some of his race victories, any driver in the 74-year history of Formula 1 would like them on their CV, any driver," he added.

“I’ll be slightly relieved when the pain is over for him if I’m honest, when the moment finally comes down the road because McLaren chose to pay him not to race the car, it’s just been so uncomfortable and undignified in some respects, but we know he’s a world-class driver.”

