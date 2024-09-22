F1 2024 Standings: How the drivers' and constructors' championships look after the Singapore GP
F1 2024 Standings: How the drivers' and constructors' championships look after the Singapore GP
McLaren star Lando Norris closed the gap to Max Verstappen in the 2024 Formula 1 drivers' championship with a stunning win at the Singapore Grand Prix.
The reigning world champion had no answer to Norris' dominants amid the heat and humidity at Marina Bay, with McLaren also putting further distance between themselves and Red Bull in the constructors' standings.
F1 RESULTS: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies in Singapore
Verstappen now leads Norris by just 52 points in the drivers' championship with six grands prix and three sprint races remaining.
Meanwhile, McLaren's lead at the top of the constructors' order has been extended to 41 points following a dismal day for Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez.
Let's take a look at how both championships look in full after the Singapore Grand Prix.
READ MORE: Ricciardo set to be 'FIRED' after Singapore GP as huge claim made on Aussie's future
F1 2024 Drivers' Standings after Singapore GP
|Rank
|Driver
|Team
|Points
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|331
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|279
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|245
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|237
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|190
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|174
|7
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|155
|8
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|144
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|62
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|24
|11
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|24
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|VCARB
|22
|13
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|12
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|VCARB
|12
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|8
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas/Ferrari
|7
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|6
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|5
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|4
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|0
F1 2024 Constructors' Standings after Singapore GP
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1
|McLaren
|516
|2
|Red Bull
|475
|3
|Ferrari
|441
|4
|Mercedes
|329
|5
|Aston Martin
|86
|6
|VCARB
|34
|7
|Haas
|31
|8
|Williams
|16
|9
|Alpine
|13
|10
|Sauber
|0
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 2024 Standings: How the drivers' and constructors' championships look after the Singapore GP
- 21 minutes ago
YouTube star IShowSpeed makes SHOCK appearance at Singapore GP and F1 fans are FURIOUS
- 1 uur geleden
Mercedes CRITICIZED after Hamilton and Russell Singapore GP confusion
- 3 uur geleden
F1 champ Verstappen launches PROTEST after Singapore GP punishment
- Today 17:00
F1 Results Today: Norris DOMINATES Verstappen as championship battle intensifies
- Today 16:03
Verstappen FURIOUS at Singapore GP as F1 champ launches 'undercut' rant
- Today 15:31
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
-
GP SINGAPORE
20 - 22 Sep
Lando Norris
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov