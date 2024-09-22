close global

F1 2024 Standings: How the drivers' and constructors' championships look after the Singapore GP

McLaren star Lando Norris closed the gap to Max Verstappen in the 2024 Formula 1 drivers' championship with a stunning win at the Singapore Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion had no answer to Norris' dominants amid the heat and humidity at Marina Bay, with McLaren also putting further distance between themselves and Red Bull in the constructors' standings.

Verstappen now leads Norris by just 52 points in the drivers' championship with six grands prix and three sprint races remaining.

Meanwhile, McLaren's lead at the top of the constructors' order has been extended to 41 points following a dismal day for Verstappen's team-mate Sergio Perez.

Let's take a look at how both championships look in full after the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lando Norris won the Singapore Grand Prix

F1 2024 Drivers' Standings after Singapore GP

Rank Driver Team Points
1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 331
2 Lando Norris McLaren 279
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 245
4 Oscar Piastri McLaren 237
5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 190
6 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 174
7 George Russell Mercedes 155
8 Sergio Perez Red Bull 144
9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 62
10 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 24
11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 24
12 Yuki Tsunoda VCARB 22
13 Alex Albon Williams 12
14 Daniel Ricciardo VCARB 12
15 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8
16 Oliver Bearman Haas/Ferrari 7
17 Kevin Magnussen Haas 6
18 Esteban Ocon Alpine 5
19 Franco Colapinto Williams 4
20 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 0
21 Logan Sargeant Williams 0
22 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 0

F1 2024 Constructors' Standings after Singapore GP

Rank Team Points
1 McLaren 516
2 Red Bull 475
3 Ferrari 441
4 Mercedes 329
5 Aston Martin 86
6 VCARB 34
7 Haas 31
8 Williams 16
9 Alpine 13
10 Sauber 0

