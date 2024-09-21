Jordan-owned NASCAR team announce IMPORTANT deal ahead of Bristol race

close global

The Michael Jordan-owned Nascar Cup Series team have announced a major piece of news ahead of this weekend's Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

The Nascar play-offs head to the Bristol Motor Speedway for the final round before the round of 12 cutoff.

READ MORE: NASCAR Race Today at Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times and how to watch live

At present, only Joey Logano in the #22 Ford has confirmed his place in the next round following his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this month.

23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin, however, is close to the bubble but knows that a superb drive under the lights could see him escape elimination.

Hamlin co-owns the team with NBA legend Jordan, who has been present at various races of late.

Michael Jordan co-owns the 23XI Racing team
Bubba Wallace has signed a new contract

Bubba Wallace signs new deal

Now, the 23XI Racing team have had some more good news ahead of the race at Bristol, with one of their star drivers signing a new contract.

US racer Bubba Wallace currently sits 19th in the Nascar Cup standings, and will start Saturday's race from 11th.

Alongside Tyler Reddick and Kurt Busch, Wallace forms a formidable lineup, and will continue to do so into the future.

The 30-year-old has signed a multi-year extension with the Jordan-owned Nascar Cup Series team.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

