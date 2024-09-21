NASCAR Race Today at Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times and how to watch live
NASCAR Race Today at Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times and how to watch live
NASCAR hits Bristol Motor Speedway today (Sunday, September 15th) for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race - the final Cup Series playoff race before the round of 12 cutoff.
At present, only Joey Logano in the #22 Ford has confirmed his place in the next round following his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this month.
NASCAR RESULTS: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start order as Hendrick Motorsports DOMINATE in Bristol
Heading into Saturday, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr and Harrison Burton are all on the bubble, but all know that a superb drive under the lights could see them escape elimination and remain in contention when the playoffs head to Kansas City next weekend.
Hamlin in particular looks in a strong position to get above the dotted line. The #11 Toyota driver qualified eighth for the race on Saturday and has former at this circuit having won this event last year, as well as the Food City 500 earlier in 2024.
NASCAR Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times
The 500-lap race kicks off today (Saturday, September 21st, 2024) at 7:30pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 7:30pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 6:30pm Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 4:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 12:30am Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 1:30am Sunday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 Qualifying Results: Hamilton RESURGENT as Norris beats Verstappen
- 3 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: Hamilton THRASHED by team-mate as Norris dominates championship rivals
- 3 uur geleden
NASCAR Race Today at Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times and how to watch live
- 2 uur geleden
BIZARRE animal incident causes Singapore GP red flag
- 3 uur geleden
F1 2024 Singapore Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Marina Bay
- Today 11:27
F1 Qualifying Today: Singapore Grand Prix 2024 start time, TV channel and live stream
- Today 08:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov