NASCAR Race Today at Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times and how to watch live

NASCAR hits Bristol Motor Speedway today (Sunday, September 15th) for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race - the final Cup Series playoff race before the round of 12 cutoff.

At present, only Joey Logano in the #22 Ford has confirmed his place in the next round following his victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway earlier this month.

Heading into Saturday, Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, Martin Truex Jr and Harrison Burton are all on the bubble, but all know that a superb drive under the lights could see them escape elimination and remain in contention when the playoffs head to Kansas City next weekend.

Hamlin in particular looks in a strong position to get above the dotted line. The #11 Toyota driver qualified eighth for the race on Saturday and has former at this circuit having won this event last year, as well as the Food City 500 earlier in 2024.

Denny Hamlin is on the bubble as NASCAR prepare to race at Bristol

NASCAR Bristol: Bass Pro Shops Night Race start times

The 500-lap race kicks off today (Saturday, September 21st, 2024) at 7:30pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 7:30pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 6:30pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 4:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 12:30am Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 1:30am Sunday



USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



