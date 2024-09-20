Verstappen delivers clear message on Ricciardo 'last race' reports

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has delivered his verdict on claims the Singapore Grand Prix could be Daniel Ricciardo's last race.

Ricciardo currently drives for VCARB, but was formerly a team-mate of Verstappen when at Red Bull previously.

Earlier this season, the Aussie driver was touted as a potential replacement for Verstappen's current team-mate Sergio Perez, which would have seen the duo drive alongside each other once again.

However, having been often outperformed by his own team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, the potential for promoting Ricciardo back to the main team appears to have dwindled.

Heading into the weekend, former F1 driver and Sky Germany pundit Ralf Schumacher claimed that the upcoming Singapore GP was set to be Ricciardo's last race, with RB planning to replace him with Liam Lawson.

Daniel Ricciardo is reportedly set to be replaced by Liam Lawson

Sergio Perez also appeared at risk of an early exit from Red Bull

Verstappen responds to Ricciardo exit rumours

Heading into the race weekend at Marina Bay Circuit, the Dutchman was asked whether he felt Ricciardo deserved to remain in F1.

Speaking in Thursday’s press conference ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix, Verstappen said: "Daniel is a great guy. I think he has proven himself as a great Formula 1 driver.

"He's a friend of mine. And I think, in general, always being in this kind of position is never nice. But at the other end also, I don't think he has to feel sorry for himself.

"Sometimes things maybe don't work out the way you want them in certain stages of your career, but you still have achieved a lot more than anyone could ever dream of in their lives.

"So even if this is, let's say, the last race or whatever, you can still look back at something amazing that not many people can achieve and do something else maybe in life also.

"I mean, why not? Many more... other race series or not."

Max Verstappen has had his say on Daniel Ricciardo's reported exit

With Ricciardo's career consistently questioned, the 35-year-old recently admitted that he had considered making a career switch and was in fact looking forward to the free time he could spend back in Australia once his F1 luck finally runs out.

Verstappen himself alluded to Ricciardo's retirement plans, stating: "Maybe just chill back at the farm. Have a lot of fun. I mean, he's a great guy.

"It doesn't really matter or not if you deserve to be here. A lot of people deserve to be here. Some don't deserve to be here. That's life also, you know, in all kinds of sports. It's how it goes.”

