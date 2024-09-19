McLaren car inspection revealed by FIA
The FIA has announced that they have inspected one of McLaren's Formula 1 cars ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.
Last time out at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, one of the team's stars in Oscar Piastri took the victory after a stunning drive around the streets of Baku.
Piastri produced a defensive masterclass at times to take victory ahead of Charles Leclerc, while Lando Norris made up ground on drivers' title rival Max Verstappen - despite starting from 15th on the grid.
The 38-point haul - boosted by a fastest lap from Norris - was enough to ensure the British outfit replaced Red Bull at the top of the constructors' championship for the first time this season.
With just seven races remaining, they are on course to clinch a first world title since 1998 at the expense of the reigning champions.
Is McLaren's car illegal?
Following Piastri's triumph on the streets of Baku, the Australian's car was selected at random for extensive post-race testing.
The focus of the inspection was centred around the vehicle's rear braking system, with drums, scoops and internal cooling ducts included as part the examination.
The report confirmed that all components were found to be in compliance with the 2024 F1 Technical Regulations.
It's not the first time McLaren have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with Red Bull questioning the legality of the cars' rear wings, something which the FIA addressed this week.
