close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
McLaren car inspection revealed by FIA

McLaren car inspection revealed by FIA

McLaren car inspection revealed by FIA

McLaren car inspection revealed by FIA

The FIA has announced that they have inspected one of McLaren's Formula 1 cars ahead of this weekend's Singapore Grand Prix.

Last time out at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, one of the team's stars in Oscar Piastri took the victory after a stunning drive around the streets of Baku.

READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix

Piastri produced a defensive masterclass at times to take victory ahead of Charles Leclerc, while Lando Norris made up ground on drivers' title rival Max Verstappen - despite starting from 15th on the grid.

The 38-point haul - boosted by a fastest lap from Norris - was enough to ensure the British outfit replaced Red Bull at the top of the constructors' championship for the first time this season.

With just seven races remaining, they are on course to clinch a first world title since 1998 at the expense of the reigning champions.

READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris both secured vital points for McLaren in Baku
Piastri's vehicle was examined by the FIA following last weekend's win

Is McLaren's car illegal?

Following Piastri's triumph on the streets of Baku, the Australian's car was selected at random for extensive post-race testing.

The focus of the inspection was centred around the vehicle's rear braking system, with drums, scoops and internal cooling ducts included as part the examination.

The report confirmed that all components were found to be in compliance with the 2024 F1 Technical Regulations.

It's not the first time McLaren have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with Red Bull questioning the legality of the cars' rear wings, something which the FIA addressed this week.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses Red Bull alternatives in bid to secure F1 future

Related

McLaren Lando Norris Charles Leclerc FIA Oscar Piastri Baku
Red Bull forced to cancel MAJOR plans for Singapore GP at last minute
Latest F1 News

Red Bull forced to cancel MAJOR plans for Singapore GP at last minute

  • 3 uur geleden
FIA set to introduce MAJOR F1 change at Singapore GP
Singapore Grand Prix

FIA set to introduce MAJOR F1 change at Singapore GP

  • September 18, 2024 21:00

Latest News

Latest F1 News

Verstappen delivers clear message on Ricciardo 'last race' reports

  • 11 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

OFFICIAL: FIA confirm Africa set to host HUGE event

  • 1 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

F1 star Ricciardo reveals he would LOVE to race in NASCAR

  • 2 uur geleden
Latest F1 News

Red Bull forced to cancel MAJOR plans for Singapore GP at last minute

  • 3 uur geleden
McLaren

McLaren car inspection revealed by FIA

  • Yesterday 20:00
IndyCar News

IndyCar team CONFIRM driver for 2025

  • Yesterday 18:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x