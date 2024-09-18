FIA set to introduce MAJOR F1 change at Singapore GP

The FIA are set to introduce a major change at the Singapore Grand Prix as F1 heads to the street track this weekend.

Last weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw Oscar Piastri take his second grand prix victory, as McLaren emerged ahead of Red Bull in the constructors' championship.

Verstappen, Horner and company will be keen to get back on top in Singapore, with races, and therefore their opportunity to get back to the top of the pile, running out at this stage of the season.

However, even when Red Bull had the dominant RB19 in 2023, it was Ferrari's Carlos Sainz who came out on top around the exciting street circuit, and this year, things could be even more competitive with McLaren and Mercedes also in the mix.

The Singapore Grand Prix has hosted some thrilling races over the years

Carlos Sainz won the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

Huge change at Singapore Grand Prix

With cars at the front having been more competitive, there should be even more close racing and overtaking at this year's edition of the night race.

This will certainly be aided by a major change expected to be made to the track by the sport's governing body, too.

Following track changes made in 2023, a fourth DRS zone has now reportedly been added for the 2024 race, meaning drivers will have more opportunities to get close to their on-track rivals.

This is set to be added between turns 14 and 16, with three other zones already in use at the track and should aid overtaking, although we have seen at some circuits previously that DRS works better in some places than others.

What is DRS?

DRS in Formula 1 stands for Drag Reduction System.

It was introduced to the sport in 2011 as a way to increase overtaking and therefore make the races a more entertaining spectacle.

Essentially, DRS allows a driver to open up and create a big gap in their rear wing, thus reducing drag and improving their top speed, often down a straight.

During the race, DRS can only be activated if a driver follows a rival through the preceding detection zone with a margin of less than one second.

