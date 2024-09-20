Red Bull boss Horner shows desperation with HUGE McLaren financial declaration

Red Bull Formula 1 chief Christian Horner has got desperate this week, attempting to stir the pot at championship rivals McLaren with a huge financial declaration.

The Red Bull Formula 1 team principal had a weekend to forget last time out at Baku as Andrea Stella's papaya outfit stormed to the top of the constructors' standings, knocking Red Bull off the top spot.

McLaren leads the championship by just 20 points, yet the gap is clearly wide enough to strike fear into the heart of Horner, with the 50-year-old making a last-ditch attempt to turn the McLaren garage against each other once again following the recent 'papaya rules' debacle.

Following Oscar Piastri's controversial maiden win in Hungary earlier this season, McLaren were left in the uncomfortable position of having to confirm who their top driver was and if it were to be Lando Norris, whether they could count on Piastri to back his team-mate throughout his championship campaign against the withering Red Bull of Max Verstappen.

McLaren secured their first one-two in three years at the Hungarian GP

Lando Norris is breathing down the neck of Max Verstappen in the drivers' standings

Horner teases pay dispute in McLaren dig

Horner's 2024 season has gone from bad to worse thanks to an ongoing mass exodus of staff, most notably the exit of Adrian Newey, who he appears to have loosened his grip on despite the design guru's contract running with the team until 2025.

In his personal life, Horner has also faced unrest this year after he was accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' by a Red Bull employee, for which he was cleared of any wrongdoing via an internal investigation.

To top it all off, the reigning champions now head into the Singapore Grand Prix weekend with just seven races remaining for them to take back the constructors' championship, all the while batting away rumors of their star driver being potentially poached and their supporting driver being axed as early as next week.

Sergio Perez has had a underwhelming 2024 season and now faces being axed

In the aftermath of a shocking Azerbaijan Grand Prix for Red Bull, Sky Sports have revealed that Horner understands Norris to be McLaren's number one driver purely because he is paid more.

In what comes across as a desperate attempt to rile McLaren up, Horner revealed: "Lando Norris, they're paying five times what they pay Oscar, so I would assume he would be their No 1 driver, or their biggest asset."

"Therefore, the confusion comes when you're not up front from the beginning of what your plans are."

Neither of Horner's own drivers have been on ideal form for the latter half of this season- Verstappen hasn't won a race since the Spanish GP back in June and Perez was even set to finish way ahead of his 'No.1 driver' team-mate last weekend before a high-speed crash delivered an abrupt end to his race.

Following Piastri's second career win last weekend, perhaps Horner has now had the sobering realization that it could be the Aussie driver who presents the biggest threat to Red Bull and feels the only way to get ahead of the issue is by driving a wedge between the 23-year-old and his team-mate Norris.

Christian Horner will be hoping Lando Norris gets caught up in McLaren team order issues once again

"I think the other one is causing them headaches because he [Piastri] is winning races and he's doing a very good job," continued Horner.

"For sure, they took Oscar with the expectation, as Mercedes did with probably George [Russell] and Ferrari did with Carlos [Sainz], that you've got a prime asset and a support asset."

"When the second driver starts outperforming the first driver, that's when you tend to have a headache."

Unfortunately for Horner, he isn't kidding anyone. The headache for him seems to be the battle he and his drivers now face heading into the final races of the season, where only a team as disjointed as Red Bull could mess up the winning the constructor's championship.

