NBA MVP declares F1 star 'future world champion'

An NBA MVP has issued his response to a key Formula 1 debate following an enthralling Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

At the 17th race of the season in Baku, Oscar Piastri outclassed Charles Leclerc to claim just his second career victory, while team-mate Lando Norris managed to recover from 15th to finish fourth and help McLaren's constructors' championship bid.

Norris is currently attempting to mount a challenge to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship, but has now finished behind Piastri in four of the last five races.

Before the weekend, McLaren had finally suggested that they would prioritise Norris' fight in the drivers' championship, having previously adopted 'papaya rules' - seemingly a strategy allowing the two young drivers to race each other.

However, it was Norris that was left helping Piastri in Baku, backing up Sergio Perez to give Piastri more of a gap to pit into and avoid a Red Bull undercut.

McLaren's two drivers are likely to be contending for championships in the future

Piastri vs Norris at McLaren

The debate as to who is McLaren's number one driver is likely to rumble on for years to come, with both young stars clearly capable of competing at the very top level.

Now, 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid has taken to X to confirm his belief that Piastri is a champion in waiting, simply stating: "Oscar Piastri is a future world champion."

While Embiid has never won a championship ring himself in basketball, Piastri suggested that he would like to get some tips from the TeamUSA star.

"Not at basketball. Need a coaching session off you," the Aussie replied.

Oscar Piastri is a future world champion — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) September 15, 2024

