close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NBA MVP declares F1 star 'future world champion'

NBA MVP declares F1 star 'future world champion'

NBA MVP declares F1 star 'future world champion'

NBA MVP declares F1 star 'future world champion'

An NBA MVP has issued his response to a key Formula 1 debate following an enthralling Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

At the 17th race of the season in Baku, Oscar Piastri outclassed Charles Leclerc to claim just his second career victory, while team-mate Lando Norris managed to recover from 15th to finish fourth and help McLaren's constructors' championship bid.

READ MORE: Formula 1 announce NEW Las Vegas partnership

Norris is currently attempting to mount a challenge to Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship, but has now finished behind Piastri in four of the last five races.

Before the weekend, McLaren had finally suggested that they would prioritise Norris' fight in the drivers' championship, having previously adopted 'papaya rules' - seemingly a strategy allowing the two young drivers to race each other.

However, it was Norris that was left helping Piastri in Baku, backing up Sergio Perez to give Piastri more of a gap to pit into and avoid a Red Bull undercut.

McLaren's two drivers are likely to be contending for championships in the future

Piastri vs Norris at McLaren

The debate as to who is McLaren's number one driver is likely to rumble on for years to come, with both young stars clearly capable of competing at the very top level.

Now, 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid has taken to X to confirm his belief that Piastri is a champion in waiting, simply stating: "Oscar Piastri is a future world champion."

While Embiid has never won a championship ring himself in basketball, Piastri suggested that he would like to get some tips from the TeamUSA star.

"Not at basketball. Need a coaching session off you," the Aussie replied.

READ MORE: Palou crowned CHAMPION - Final IndyCar standings after a dramatic finish

Related

Max Verstappen McLaren Lando Norris Charles Leclerc Oscar Piastri Azerbaijan Grand Prix
$250 million claim emerges as COLOSSAL impact of Las Vegas GP revealed
Las Vegas GP

$250 million claim emerges as COLOSSAL impact of Las Vegas GP revealed

  • Today 02:00
F1 star hints at potential Indy 500 appearance 'one day'
Latest F1 News

F1 star hints at potential Indy 500 appearance 'one day'

  • September 10, 2024 16:00

Latest News

Kelly Piquet

Verstappen partner Kelly Piquet's unexpected ABSENCE from major event

  • 2 uur geleden
F1 Social

NBA MVP declares F1 star 'future world champion'

  • 3 uur geleden
Las Vegas GP

$250 million claim emerges as COLOSSAL impact of Las Vegas GP revealed

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

FIA make HUGE 2025 season announcement

  • Today 01:00
Daniel Ricciardo

Ricciardo's REPLACEMENT decision deadline revealed

  • Yesterday 23:59
Red Bull

Red Bull to 'terminate' contract at end of 2024 season

  • Yesterday 22:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x