Ricciardo's REPLACEMENT decision deadline revealed

A Formula 1 pundit has revealed when a decision will be announced as to the future of Daniel Ricciardo at the Visa Cash App RB team.

Ricciardo has struggled to perform consistently throughout 2024, with his much-less experienced team-mate Yuki Tsunoda outperforming the Aussie.

Tsunoda has already been given a contract for 2025, but Ricciardo's future beyond the end of this season is still in doubt.

Speaking on Ted’s Notebook during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend, Sky F1 pundit Ted Kravitz revealed: "Helmut Marko is saying that it's now after Singapore that we will hear whether it's going to be Daniel Ricciardo or Liam Lawson."

Daniel Ricciardo's dream to reunite with Max Verstappen is likely to be crushed

Will Ricciardo remain in F1?

The Australian finished 13th at the Azerbaijan GP and currently sits 14th in the drivers’ standings, trailing his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda by 10 points.

With just 12 points collected over 17 races, Ricciardo has been far from his best, raising doubts about his future in F1.

The former Red Bull star’s hopes of replacing Sergio Perez at the senior team have also faded, with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner offering his full support to the struggling Mexican, who was ever so close to securing a podium place in Baku.

Even if Perez’s seat were to become available, Ricciardo’s own form issues would cast further doubt over his ability to reclaim a spot at Red Bull Racing.

Lawson impressed during Ricciardo's absence scoring points at the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix

Ricciardo’s struggles have opened the door for Liam Lawson, who replaced the injured Aussie for five races last season and has since been linked with a full-time F1 drive.

Backed by Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko, Lawson has impressed in his limited opportunities and Marko has publicly stated that the young New Zealander will be on the grid next year.

With Perez's seat looking secure at Red Bull, the pressure on Ricciardo is mounting, as both he and Lawson are in contention for the RB seat.

Singapore could prove to be a pivotal weekend for Ricciardo as he looks to remind Red Bull of his potential.

As the F1 paddock waits for the post-Singapore announcement, Ricciardo must deliver a strong performance to keep his future in F1 alive.

