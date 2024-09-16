FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after CHAOTIC Azerbaijan GP
FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after CHAOTIC Azerbaijan GP
The FIA has announced their penalty verdict following an investigation into Red Bull star Max Verstappen at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Sunday’s race around the streets of Baku proved to be an excellent watch, with a constant battle for the lead throughout as pole-sitter Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri went wheel to wheel.
F1 RESULTS: Dramatic race ends with HUGE crash as championship lead changes
It was the Aussie who went on to take the victory, taking his second win of the season.
Leclerc had to make do with a second-place podium finish, whilst Mercedes' Geroge Russell eventually came home in third following a chaotic ending to the race after a collision between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz.
READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses Red Bull alternatives in bid to secure F1 future
FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict
Their incident prompted a Virtual Safety Car with the cars running to the chequered flag under these conditions, where Piastri took the victory.
Sainz and Perez were both investigated for the incident, but Verstappen eventually was, too, for overtaking under VSC conditions after the chequered flag.
The Dutchman was seen giving Norris and George Russell a thumbs up as he drove past them after the chequered flag was waved, with the race already concluded at this point.
“I didn’t pass under the VSC, we crossed the line, the race was finished,” Verstappen said to Sky Sports after the race.
“There’s a lot of examples where we’ve done the same thing, so I was a bit surprised.”
Clearly, the stewards disagreed. However, the FIA has now announced that Verstappen will not be penalized for the incident, with the reigning champion instead receiving an official warning.
This is a big boost to the three-time champion as he looks to add a fourth drivers' title to his long list of achievements.
READ MORE: F1 reveal drastic changes ahead of 2024 Las Vegas Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Watkins Glen results: Overtime clash sees star take DRAMATIC last-lap victory
- 3 uur geleden
Horner feeling the pressure after DISASTROUS Red Bull run
- 47 minutes ago
FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after CHAOTIC Azerbaijan GP
- 1 uur geleden
IndyCar Results Today: Palou secures STUNNING third title as Herta makes MAJOR breakthrough
- Yesterday 23:45
Ricciardo makes 'magic' revelation after MAJOR F1 signing
- Yesterday 23:00
'Piastri is McLaren's best driver' - GPFans' Azerbaijan Grand Prix hot takes
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
-
GP AZERBAIJAN
13 - 15 Sep
Oscar Piastri
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov