FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict after CHAOTIC Azerbaijan GP

The FIA has announced their penalty verdict following an investigation into Red Bull star Max Verstappen at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Sunday’s race around the streets of Baku proved to be an excellent watch, with a constant battle for the lead throughout as pole-sitter Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri went wheel to wheel.

It was the Aussie who went on to take the victory, taking his second win of the season.

Leclerc had to make do with a second-place podium finish, whilst Mercedes' Geroge Russell eventually came home in third following a chaotic ending to the race after a collision between Sergio Perez and Carlos Sainz.

Oscar Piastri was victorious in Baku

Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez crashed in Baku

FIA announce Verstappen penalty verdict

Their incident prompted a Virtual Safety Car with the cars running to the chequered flag under these conditions, where Piastri took the victory.

Sainz and Perez were both investigated for the incident, but Verstappen eventually was, too, for overtaking under VSC conditions after the chequered flag.

Will Max Verstappen be penalised after the Azerbaijan GP?

The Dutchman was seen giving Norris and George Russell a thumbs up as he drove past them after the chequered flag was waved, with the race already concluded at this point.

“I didn’t pass under the VSC, we crossed the line, the race was finished,” Verstappen said to Sky Sports after the race.

“There’s a lot of examples where we’ve done the same thing, so I was a bit surprised.”

Clearly, the stewards disagreed. However, the FIA has now announced that Verstappen will not be penalized for the incident, with the reigning champion instead receiving an official warning.

This is a big boost to the three-time champion as he looks to add a fourth drivers' title to his long list of achievements.

