McLaren star 'close' to F1 rivals switch announcement
A McLaren star is reportedly set to be announced as a driver for another Formula 1 team.
2024 has seen multiple shock driver transfers, with Lewis Hamilton set to move to Ferrari before next season, and Carlos Sainz signing with Williams.
There will also be several new faces joining the grid, including Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman as teams place their faith in the younger generation.
Who will race for RB and Sauber in 2025?
Only two seats remain on the grid for 2025, with Visa Cash App RB and Sauber yet to decide their complete line-up.
It was widely believed that Sauber would retain Valtteri Bottas for next year alongside the incoming Nico Hulkenberg which would ensure they have an experienced line-up.
However, a new favourite has emerged for the future Audi team’s seat, this time from within the McLaren camp.
According to Autosport, Formula 2 title contender and McLaren junior, Gabriel Bortoleto, has emerged as a favourite for Sauber, as F1 teams increasingly turn to their young talent.
The 2023 F3 champion is just 10.5 points off championship leader Isack Hadjar with three rounds to go, further impressing after securing a victory at Monza.
Despite being a McLaren junior driver, sources tell Autosport that they have no intention of standing in Audi’s way to sign the Brazilian star, however McLaren are yet to confirm if this is the case.
Audi’s CTO and COO Mattia Binotto has not confirmed whether they will be opting for Bottas or Bortoleto, however has stated that they are evaluating the ‘pros and cons’ of opting for youth or experience.
