NASCAR Qualifying Today: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Watkins Glen today (Saturday, September 14) for the 2024 Go Bowling At The Glen qualifying.

Joey Logano was the driver who emerged from the first race of the playoffs victorious as he moves up to standings.

No.1 seed Kyle Larson did not finish the race last weekend at Atlanta, and edges closer to the playoffs bubble heading into the race at Watkins Glen.

Go Bowling At The Glen qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, September 14, 2024) at 1pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 1pm on Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 12pm on Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 10am on Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 6pm on Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 7pm on Saturday



USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio..

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



