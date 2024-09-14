NASCAR Qualifying Today: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and how to watch live
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and how to watch live
The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Watkins Glen today (Saturday, September 14) for the 2024 Go Bowling At The Glen qualifying.
Joey Logano was the driver who emerged from the first race of the playoffs victorious as he moves up to standings.
No.1 seed Kyle Larson did not finish the race last weekend at Atlanta, and edges closer to the playoffs bubble heading into the race at Watkins Glen.
Go Bowling At The Glen qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, September 14, 2024) at 1pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 1pm on Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 12pm on Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 10am on Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6pm on Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 7pm on Saturday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio..
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
