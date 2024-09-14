close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series arrives at Watkins Glen today (Saturday, September 14) for the 2024 Go Bowling At The Glen qualifying.

Joey Logano was the driver who emerged from the first race of the playoffs victorious as he moves up to standings.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

No.1 seed Kyle Larson did not finish the race last weekend at Atlanta, and edges closer to the playoffs bubble heading into the race at Watkins Glen.

Go Bowling At The Glen qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, September 14, 2024) at 1pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 1pm on Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 12pm on Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 10am on Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 6pm on Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 7pm on Saturday

USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio..

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Kyle Larson Joey Logano Watkins Glen Jordan-owned 23XI Racing Atlanta
2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and TV channels
NASCAR Cup 2024

2024 NASCAR Cup Series at Watkins Glen: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and TV channels

  • September 12, 2024 16:00
NASCAR legend WARNS Jordan-owned team after refusing charter deal
NASCAR

NASCAR legend WARNS Jordan-owned team after refusing charter deal

  • September 12, 2024 04:00

Latest News

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Practice

F1 Azerbaijan GP Results Today: Verstappen flounders as championship rivals fly

  • 1 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Practice

FIFTH Azerbaijan red flag triggered by Ferrari star crash

  • 2 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix Practice

Azerbaijan GP session RED FLAGGED as team's nightmare weekend continues

  • 2 uur geleden
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2024 start time, live stream and TV channel

  • 30 minutes ago
IndyCar News

IndyCar Qualifying Today: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix start times, schedule and TV channels

  • 1 uur geleden
NASCAR Cup 2024

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Go Bowling At The Glen start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • 2 uur geleden
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x