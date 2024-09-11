Ricciardo's F1 replacement 'expected' to be confirmed ahead of Baku

Daniel Ricciardo's F1 future is expected to be decided ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend.

Visa Cash App RB are yet to reveal who will line-up alongside Yuki Tsunoda for 2025, with the team continuing to assess their options.

Ricciardo's place at the team has warranted much discussion this season, as he is yet to secure his F1 future.

Since returning to the sport he had produced inconsistent performances compared to his team-mate Tsunoda, who regularly acquired points for RB at the beginning of the season.

Daniel Ricciardo has struggled to develop consistency in his 2024 performances

Who will line-up alongside Yuki Tsunoda next year?

Will Daniel Ricciardo race in F1 next year?

Ricciardo also finds his seat under threat from Liam Lawson, with the 22-year-old eager to return to the grid after replacing the injured Aussie for five races last season.

Team chief Helmut Marko has further re-iterated the purpose of RB is to promote young talent, with Red Bull junior drivers such as Isack Hadjar, who is currently leading the F2 championship, lacking a pathway into F1.

The 81-year-old also confirmed that Lawson would be on the F1 grid next year, however team boss Christian Horner has clarified that this did not necessarily mean he would remain within the Red Bull family.

Ricciardo’s driver market saga could come to an end this weekend, however, after Sky Sports' Ted Kravitz has revealed an announcement over Ricciardo’s future is ‘expected’ ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Will Red Bull opt for Liam Lawson for 2025?

“Are we going to have a driver announcement at RB before the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?” Kravitz said.

“We are all expecting it. Ricciardo pretty much telegraphed it on Thursday.

“Is that driver announcement going to be that Liam Lawson will partner Yuki Tsunoda next year?

“That is what everyone is expecting.”

