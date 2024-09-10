Hamilton spotted with US SUPERSTAR in New York

Lewis Hamilton was spotted alongside a US star at a major event taking place in New York.

The Mercedes star has been enjoying some time off from racing in New York, as the Big Apple hosts major events such as the US Open and New York Fashion Week.

READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver

Hamilton is no stranger to fashion events, and has been pictured rubbing shoulders alongside various celebrities at fashion events across the world.

The seven-time world champion also treats the F1 paddock as his own personal catwalk, debuting various outfits in his unique style each weekend.

Lewis Hamilton is set to join Ferrari in 2024

The Brit will team up with Charles Leclerc next season

Hamilton spotted with Olympic hero

With just eight races remaining in 2024, the Brit is determined to build on a recent upturn in form to ensure he ends his time at Mercedes on a high.

Having endured a poor start to the campaign, Hamilton has become one of the grid's most in-form drivers after securing victories at Silverstone and Spa - albeit controversially - ahead of the summer break.

Despite sitting a long way off Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers' championship, Hamilton will be hoping to build confidence and momentum ahead of his upcoming move as he aims to mount a fresh title challenge with Ferrari.

In his ongoing pursuit of perfection, it would seem Hamilton is eager to draw inspiration from athletes at the pinnacle of their respective sports.

READ MORE: Kelly Piquet reunited with F1 champion Verstappen

Hamilton has won six of his seven world titles at Mercedes

The 105-time race winner was a keen spectator at Flushing Meadows on Saturday evening as he watched Aryna Sabalenka triumph over home favourite Jessica Pegula to clinch the US Open Women's Singles title.

While most of the attention was firmly focused on the tennis, Hamilton's appearance didn't go unnoticed.

Joined by Olympic 100m winner Noah Lyles in the stands, the pair's reactions to the on-court action provided some added entertainment for those watching in the stadium and across the world.

The fastest man in the world. 🏃‍♂️‍➡️



With the fastest man in the world. 🏎️ pic.twitter.com/EgQdzrpkf2 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2024

It's not the first time this year that the legendary racer has been spotted at a major sporting event, with Hamilton seen supporting one of his close friends at the Paris Olympic Games in the summer.

READ MORE: Ricciardo discusses Red Bull alternatives in bid to secure F1 future

Related