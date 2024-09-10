Horner CLASHES with rival at iconic race weekend

close global

Christian Horner was involved in a clash with a rival during a race at an iconic racing event.

It has been a turbulent F1 season for the Red Bull boss who has had to contend with difficulties on and off track.

On the track, his team have struggled to assert their dominance, while away from the circuit, his personal life has also come under the spotlight.

While Red Bull continue to lead the constructors' championship, their lead has been reduced to just eight points, with McLaren showing drastic improvements in recent months to close the gap.

Christian Horner was previously cleared of inappropriate behaviour towards a colleague
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen have both struggled in recent months

Red Bull boss makes lucky escape

Red Bull's cause hasn't been helped by the form of three-time title winner Max Verstappen, who has failed to win a race since the Spanish GP.

The Dutchman's team-mate Sergio Perez, meanwhile, is enduring a miserable campaign, having contributed just 40 points from last 10 grand prix weekends.

In addition to addressing Red Bull's on-track problems, Horner hasn't had his issues elsewhere.

Earlier this season, the 50-year-old was accused of inappropriate behaviour by a colleague, but was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation.

He has also had a number of spats with high-profile characters from the world of F1, including Mercedes boss Toto Wolff over the future of Verstappen.

Horner and Toto Wolff have been arguing over the future of Verstappen

Following last weekend's disappointing afternoon in Monza, Horner enjoyed some time with his family at the Goodwood Revival Festival.

The event is a three-day celebration held annually and showcases motorsport vehicles, fashion and music from the 1940s, 50s and 60s.

Horner took the opportunity to get behind the wheel of one of the vintage cars involved, and almost collided with endurance racer Alex Buncombe during an exhibition race.

Both emerged from the incident unscathed, but Buncombe appeared far from happy with the Red Bull chief's driving.

