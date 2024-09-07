NASCAR Qualifying Results: Quaker State 400 start order as Larson's dominance rivalled

Michael McDowell will be the man to start the first NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on pole after qualifying at the top of the order for the Quaker State 400 on Sunday.

The race at Atlanta Motor Speedway marks the first of the post-season, with 16 drivers set to battle it out for the championship in the coming weeks and months.

McDowell is not one of those drivers have failed to qualify, but that did not stop the #34 Ford driver from impressing on Saturday, setting a time of 00:30.927 with an average speed of 179.261 mph.

The pole represents McDowell's fifth of the season, matching Kyle Larson for the most so far in 2024.

The Front Row Motorsports star beat out playoff contender Ryan Blaney by just 0.073, with Austin Cindric the only other title challenger making the top five.

Todd Gilliland and Josh Berry were the other stars to make it into the top five, whilst Kyle Larson, who tops the playoff standings following the regular season points reset, qualified sixth in Atlanta.

Joey Logano, Austin Dillon, William Byron, and Chase Briscoe rounded out the top 10.

Kyle Larson previously had the most pole positions in 2024

Official NASCAR Quaker State 400 start order

For the full starting order for the Quaker State 400, please see below.

1st - Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

2nd - Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

3rd - Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

4th - Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

5th - Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

6th - Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

7th - Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

8th - Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

9th - William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10th - Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

11th - Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

12th - Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

13th - Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

14th - Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

15th - Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

16th - Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17th - Chris Buescher, #17 RFK Racing Ford

18th - Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

19th - Brad Keselowski, #6 RFK Racing Ford

20th - Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

21st - Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

22nd - Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

23rd - Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

24th - Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

25th - Corey LaJoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

26th - Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

27th - Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

28th - Shane van Gisbergen, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

29th - Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

30th - Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Team Chevrolet

31st - Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

32nd - Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

33rd - Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

34th - Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35th - John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

36th - B.J. McLeod, #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

37th - J.J. Yeley, #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

38th - Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota



NASCAR Quaker State 400 start times

The 260-lap race kicks off tomorrow (Sunday, September 8, 2024) at 3 pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday



USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

