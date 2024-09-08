Newey Aston Martin 'deal' worth up to $200 MILLION as astonishing contract details emerge

Iconic Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey has been offered a contract worth up to $200 million ahead of his Red Bull exit, it has been claimed.

The Red Bull technical chief is set to leave his current team in the first quarter of 2025 and it is now highly anticipated that he will join Aston Martin on an eye-watering deal from thereon in.

The man accredited with being the brains behind the most dominant car in F1 history - the RB19 - has been hot property since it was announced he would part company with Red Bull.

Many teams have been linked with him, but it is now expected that he will join Aston Martin for the 2025 season, with an announcement thought to be as early as next week.

Red Bull have enjoyed a period of F1 dominance with Adrian Newey

The 65-year-old will leave Red Bull in March next year

Adrian Newey's Aston Martin contract 'details'

According to BBC Sport, Newey will be on a mouth-watering £30million a year contract, including bonuses and add-ons.

Translated to dollars, this means that Newey could net almost $200 million across the five years he has reportedly signed terms for.

BBC Sport claim that the deal will be announced on Tuesday at the team's F1 base in Silverstone.

Lance Stroll (L) and Fernando Alonso (R) will drive for Aston Martin in 2025

Aston Martin have seemingly fended off interest from the likes of Ferrari to secure the 65-year-old's signature, who will now be hoping to feel the benefit of his design expertise.

The team have struggled to keep pace with Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and Ferrari, as they sit fourth in the constructors' standings, 218 points behind the fourth-placed Silver Arrows.

With major regulation changes set to take place in 2026, Aston Martin will be hoping that Newey can be at the heart of an F1 revolution that could see the emerald green outfit challenge the giants of the sport.

