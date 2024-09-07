NASCAR confirm 'exciting' new collaboration for fans to enjoy
NASCAR have confirmed an ‘exciting’ new partnership with Fortnite which promises to create an ‘unparalleled’ experience for fans.
Fortnite and NASCAR have previously teamed up after they introduced a Rocket Racing Chicago street map earlier this year.
The course allows players to race around the iconic street track in their existing vehicles, with hopes that more NASCAR circuits will be added to the game.
Recently NASCAR and Fortnite have extended their partnership to enhance their fans' experience at an upcoming event.
What will fans receive from this NASCAR and Fortnite collaboration?
BLAST, the production team behind 2024 Fortnite FNCS Global and Rocket League World Championship, will partner NASCAR to bring an extra special experience to fans.
This event will take place from September 7 through 8 and September 10 through 15 at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.
Fans attending the tournaments can expect a NASCAR show car on display in the arena, and those at home will popular Fortnite and Rocket League creators acquire a NASCAR influence on the broadcast.
"We are excited to partner with NASCAR for the FNCS Global Championship and Rocket League World Championship 2024,” Alexander Lewin, SVP for Commercial Revenue at BLAST said.
“This collaboration represents a fusion of two dynamic and passionate fan bases - esports and motorsports - coming together to celebrate competitive excellence.
“We look forward to delivering an unparalleled experience for all Fortnite and Rocket League fans and competitors.”
