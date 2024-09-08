close global

NASCAR Race Today at Atlanta: Quaker State 400 start times and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway today (Sunday, September 8) for the Quaker State 400.

Last time out Tyler Reddick was crowned as the regular-season champion by just a single point over rival Kyle Larson.

Following the points reset, Larson leads the final 16 contenders heading into the playoffs with Christopher Bell and Reddick completing the top three in second and third respectively.

NASCAR will enjoy its first postseason race today as the playoffs begin at Atlanta, with the speedway promising a crazy and unpredictable ride.

Quaker State 400 start times

The 260-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, September 8, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday

USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

