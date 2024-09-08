NASCAR Race Today at Atlanta: Quaker State 400 start times and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway today (Sunday, September 8) for the Quaker State 400.

Last time out Tyler Reddick was crowned as the regular-season champion by just a single point over rival Kyle Larson.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

Following the points reset, Larson leads the final 16 contenders heading into the playoffs with Christopher Bell and Reddick completing the top three in second and third respectively.

NASCAR will enjoy its first postseason race today as the playoffs begin at Atlanta, with the speedway promising a crazy and unpredictable ride.

Quaker State 400 start times

The 260-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, September 8, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday

Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday

Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday

United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday



USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

READ MORE: Hamlin hits out at key NASCAR PROBLEM affecting racing

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



READ MORE: NASCAR legend reveals unusual 'ick' that DISGUSTS him

Related