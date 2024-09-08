NASCAR Race Today at Atlanta: Quaker State 400 start times and how to watch live
NASCAR Race Today at Atlanta: Quaker State 400 start times and how to watch live
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway today (Sunday, September 8) for the Quaker State 400.
Last time out Tyler Reddick was crowned as the regular-season champion by just a single point over rival Kyle Larson.
READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal
Following the points reset, Larson leads the final 16 contenders heading into the playoffs with Christopher Bell and Reddick completing the top three in second and third respectively.
NASCAR will enjoy its first postseason race today as the playoffs begin at Atlanta, with the speedway promising a crazy and unpredictable ride.
Quaker State 400 start times
The 260-lap race kicks off today (Sunday, September 8, 2024) at 3pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 3pm Sunday
Central Time (CDT): 2pm Sunday
Pacific Time (PDT): 12pm Sunday
United Kingdom (BST): 8pm Sunday
Central European Time (CEST): 9pm Sunday
USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
READ MORE: Hamlin hits out at key NASCAR PROBLEM affecting racing
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
READ MORE: NASCAR legend reveals unusual 'ick' that DISGUSTS him
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR Race Today at Atlanta: Quaker State 400 start times and how to watch live
- Today 12:00
F1 star makes MAJOR error as $400K car crashed in Monaco
- Today 05:00
Huge NASCAR changes discussed as playoffs get underway
- Today 04:00
Hamilton punishment for tweeting 'FAKE NEWS' revealed
- Today 03:00
Jordan says NASCAR can REPLACE Basketball 'very easily'
- Today 02:00
Newey Aston Martin 'deal' worth up to $200 MILLION as astonishing contract details emerge
- Today 01:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov