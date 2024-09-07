NASCAR Qualifying Today: Quaker State 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live
The NASCAR Cup Series hits Atlanta Motor Speedway today (Saturday, September 7) for the 2024 Quaker State 400 qualifying.
Atlanta heralds the beginning of the postseason and will host the first round of the playoffs that will ultimately decide the 2024 Cup Series champion.
The Quaker State 400 qualifying will see 38 drivers battle it out for the best starting position for Sunday's 400-mile race.
Quaker State 400 qualifying start times
The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, September 7, 2024) at 12:30pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:
Eastern Time (EDT): 12:30pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 11:30am Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 9;30am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 5:30pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 6:30pm Saturday
USA Network will broadcast qualifying with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
How to watch NASCAR on TV
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International
