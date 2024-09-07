NASCAR Qualifying Today: Quaker State 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Atlanta Motor Speedway today (Saturday, September 7) for the 2024 Quaker State 400 qualifying.

Atlanta heralds the beginning of the postseason and will host the first round of the playoffs that will ultimately decide the 2024 Cup Series champion.

The Quaker State 400 qualifying will see 38 drivers battle it out for the best starting position for Sunday's 400-mile race.

Quaker State 400 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, September 7, 2024) at 12:30pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 12:30pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 11:30am Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 9;30am Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 5:30pm Saturday

Central European Time (CEST): 6:30pm Saturday



USA Network will broadcast qualifying with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)

United Kingdom: Viaplay Group

Australia: Fox Sports Australia

Spain: DAZN

France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)

Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1

Belgium: Ziggo Sport

Brazil: Bandriantes

Canada: TSN, RDS

MENA: Abu Dhabi Media

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)

Italy: Mola TV

Portugal: Sport TV

Singapore: Mola TV

Japan: Gaora

China: Huya, Bilibili

Hong Kong: PCCW

Hungary: Network4

Turkey: Saran Media International



