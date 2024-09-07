close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR Qualifying Today: Quaker State 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Quaker State 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Quaker State 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Quaker State 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Atlanta Motor Speedway today (Saturday, September 7) for the 2024 Quaker State 400 qualifying.

Atlanta heralds the beginning of the postseason and will host the first round of the playoffs that will ultimately decide the 2024 Cup Series champion.

READ MORE: Jordan-owned 23XI Racing announce huge new deal

The Quaker State 400 qualifying will see 38 drivers battle it out for the best starting position for Sunday's 400-mile race.

Quaker State 400 qualifying start times

The all-important qualifying kicks off today (Saturday, September 7, 2024) at 12:30pm ET. Here are the start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 12:30pm Saturday
Central Time (CDT): 11:30am Saturday
Pacific Time (PDT): 9;30am Saturday
United Kingdom (BST): 5:30pm Saturday
Central European Time (CEST): 6:30pm Saturday

USA Network will broadcast qualifying with radio coverage from MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How to watch NASCAR on TV

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United States: NBC, USA Network, Fox, FS1 (depending on race)
United Kingdom: Viaplay Group
Australia: Fox Sports Australia
Spain: DAZN
France: Mediawan(AB Moteurs/Automono)
Germany: More Than Sports, Sport1
Belgium: Ziggo Sport
Brazil: Bandriantes
Canada: TSN, RDS
MENA: Abu Dhabi Media
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport(Liberty Global)
Italy: Mola TV
Portugal: Sport TV
Singapore: Mola TV
Japan: Gaora
China: Huya, Bilibili
Hong Kong: PCCW
Hungary: Network4
Turkey: Saran Media International

READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love

Related

NASCAR Cup Series Jordan-owned 23XI Racing Quaker State 400 Atlanta Motor Speedway
NASCAR confirm 'exciting' new collaboration for fans to enjoy
NASCAR News

NASCAR confirm 'exciting' new collaboration for fans to enjoy

  • Today 02:00
Larson SNUBBED as rival named favorite for 2024 Cup championship
NASCAR News

Larson SNUBBED as rival named favorite for 2024 Cup championship

  • Yesterday 23:00

Latest News

NASCAR

NASCAR Qualifying Today: Quaker State 400 start times, schedule and how to watch live

  • 28 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Verstappen's Red Bull future uncertain as chief raises DOUBTS

  • Today 05:00
Las Vegas Grand Prix

Ferrari confirm MAJOR change for Las Vegas Grand Prix

  • Today 04:00
Latest F1 News

Haas confirm F1 driver REPLACEMENT for Azerbaijan GP

  • Today 03:00
NASCAR News

NASCAR confirm 'exciting' new collaboration for fans to enjoy

  • Today 02:00
Latest F1 News

F1 boss issues verdict over FOURTH USA race

  • Today 01:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x