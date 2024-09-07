F1 boss issues verdict over FOURTH USA race

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has revealed his decision over whether there will be a fourth race in the USA.

The explosion in F1's popularity of the past few years has left venues across the globe clamouring to gain a place on the calendar.

F1 has capitalised on its interest in the US particularly, now hosting three American races on the calendar: Miami, Austin and Las Vegas.

However, there is one track on the schedule that has yet to be confirmed for 2026 and beyond.

Stefano Domenicali became the CEO of F1 at the start of the 2021 season

F1 has three races in America with the Las Vegas GP, Miami GP and the United States GP

Will there be a fourth race in the USA?

It has already been revealed that from 2026 onwards, the Spanish Grand Prix will be hosted in Madrid, not by the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Whilst Domenicali held a press conference on Wednesday to announce their new partnership with Santander, he was asked by the media about the future of the Spanish GP going forward.

"We are here to talk about Cantabria, not Catalonia or Madrid. And I think it's a matter of respect," the former Ferrari boss said.

“We are very happy with what Barcelona has done and what it is doing to try to renew with us in the future, but we are also very happy with what Madrid contributes, because it comes with a proposal for the city.

The Spanish GP has been hosted by the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya since 1991

“It's a good place to be. It is a good moment for Spain from a sporting point of view. And as always in life, competition offers the best result for the sport.”

It seems that Domenicali has not yet ruled out the possibility of there being a Madrid GP and Barcelona GP on the same calendar.

However, what he did rule out was the inclusion of a fourth race in the US: "One more race in the United States? It's not true," he said.

"Three races in the United States is perfect."

