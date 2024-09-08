Verstappen seeking answers as major Red Bull WEAKNESS identified

Max Verstappen is still seeking answers despite identifying a major weakness with his Red Bull, Helmut Marko has revealed.

Neither Red Bull or Verstappen have won a race since the Spanish Grand Prix back in June and during that time, both driver and team have seen their respective leads in the drivers' and constructors' championships reduced.

Red Bull's struggles continued in Monza last time out, with Verstappen and Sergio Perez finishing in sixth and eighth respectively.

Red Bull’s performance at the Italian Grand Prix left Verstappen furious after the race where he criticized just about every element of the team's weekend.

Red Bull lacked pace compared to their rivals in Monza

McLaren are closing in on Red Bull in the championship

Can Red Bull fix their issues for Baku?

The three-time world champion even went as far to argue that the team would not win any further races this year as they scramble to discover their issue in time for the next race in Baku.

According to both Verstappen and Perez, a main issue with the RB20 is its handling imbalance, which does not allow them to commit on corner entry.

Team chief Helmut Marko has revealed that Verstappen has been able to identify the weakness of the car, but that he and the team are still seeking answers as to what is causing that weakness.

Helmut Marko claims Max Verstappen has identified their weakness

“Max recognized on Saturday where the weakness of the car is,” Marko said to De Telegraaf.

“Together with the engineers, a decision was made on how to improve the car and make it competitive again.

“We just need to find out which part made the car worse. If we knew that, we wouldn’t be in this situation.”

