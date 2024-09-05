FIA verdict on Red Bull rivals legal checks announced
FIA verdict on Red Bull rivals legal checks announced
FIA checks into the legality of front wings have yielded an official verdict, following complaints from Red Bull and Ferrari.
After the Italian Grand Prix, championship challengers Ferrari and Red Bull urged Formula 1's governing body to examine the flexible front wing on both the McLaren and Mercedes cars.
READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star
This interest in their rivals' front wings was piqued by onboard footage from the two cars in Monza which appeared to show a large amount of motion in the front wings.
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has urged that their wings be examined further, despite the FIA having been monitoring front wings more closely since the Belgian GP.
Red Bull question rivals' legality
Red Bull’s interest in their competitors' front wings has coincided with their drop from the top of the grid to finishing sixth and eighth at the Italian Grand Prix.
McLaren are now eight points off Red Bull in the constructors’ title and Lando Norris is still in reaching distance for the drivers’ championship.
Max Verstappen delivered a pessimistic assessment of his team’s performance at Monza after the race, and even claimed he did not believe they would win another race again this season.
However, their rivals’ gain has left Red Bull bosses suspicious as they believe the flexible wings of their competitors could have given them an advantage.
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
A small amount of flex in the front wing can help remedy the balance issues of a car due to the reintroduction of ground-effect floors during the 2022 regulation changes.
Despite protestations the FIA have found that McLaren and Mercedes’ front wings are completely legal and compliant with the regulations
The statement read: "The FIA is examining front wings at every event with numerous checks (conformity of surfaces, conformity of deflections) with respect to the relevant F1 Technical Regulation. All front wings are currently compliant with the 2024 regulations.”
READ MORE: Haas F1 star BANNED after FIA penalty
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull 'trust' issues revealed by under-fire F1 boss
- 2 uur geleden
FIA verdict on Red Bull rivals legal checks announced
- Yesterday 18:00
F1 champion SLAMS false rumors circulating on social media
- Yesterday 05:00
NASCAR star hits back at REPLACEMENT claims
- Yesterday 04:00
Ferrari reveal MAJOR signing after 2025 split
- Yesterday 03:00
Larson reveals ‘talks are ongoing’ over HISTORIC switch
- Yesterday 02:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov