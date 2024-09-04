Ricciardo reveals 2024 'DOWNFALL' as F1 future remains unclear
VISA Cash App RB star Daniel Ricciardo has revealed what the biggest downfall of his 2024 season has been.
Ricciardo endured another tough race at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing outside of the points and well down the order in 13th.
It was a hectic race for the Australian, who was hit with a double time penalty from the FIA during the event.
The 35-year-old remains uncontracted for the 2025 season despite just eight races remaining in 2024.
Daniel Ricciardo assesses 2024 performances
With his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda's future with RB secure, it is now up to Ricciardo to prove he is worthy of keeping his seat in the remaining eight races.
In a recent interview with Goodwood, the Australian touched on his biggest downfall so far in a season where he has endured mixed form.
"What I haven't done well, I would say, is probably just put it under the consistency bracket," Ricciardo explained.
"We haven't been able to just be that consistent Q3 guy, or get the points every weekend.
"So that's where I haven't done well – week in week out – and in this sport that could be a big downfall."
Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko confirmed recently that Liam Lawson will be on the grid for next season.
With Lawson set to come in at either Red Bull or RB, there is little room left for Ricciardo to stay in F1 unless something drastically changes soon for the 'Honey Badger'.
