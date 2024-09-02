NASCAR star gets EMOTIONAL after huge result in Darlington
NASCAR star gets EMOTIONAL after huge result in Darlington
Chase Briscoe could not back the tears after securing the victory at the Southern 500 at Darlington on Sunday.
The #14 Ford driver held off a late challenge from Kyle Busch to take his and his Stewart-Haas team's first Cup Series victory of the season.
In doing so, Briscoe also ensured his place in the Cup Series playoffs, which get underway next weekend in Atlanta.
Briscoe heads into those playoffs sitting 13th in the standings - just below the round of 12 cut-off line, so has some work to do in the coming weeks.
Chase Briscoe gets emotional
With Stewart-Haas set to close their doors at the end of 2024, it was clearly an emotional night for Briscoe, who admitted after the race that he was crying behind the wheel after securing the victory.
“This night just literally went perfect,” Briscoe said post-race.
“The pit crew did an incredible job. I was crying like after the checkered - I just won the Southern 500. This is a crown jewel."
We ain’t done yet!!!! pic.twitter.com/YHlOoAltrb— Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) September 2, 2024
Briscoe continued, hailing the fans for making the event 'awesome'.
“What makes this race so special is all you race fans," the #14 driver continued.
"Every time we come here, it's sold out. It's awesome. We love you guys. And last time I won here was Covid, so I didn't get to experience it with the fans. So very grateful that you guys are here.
“I can't wait to celebrate.”
