close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
NASCAR star gets EMOTIONAL after huge result in Darlington

NASCAR star gets EMOTIONAL after huge result in Darlington

NASCAR star gets EMOTIONAL after huge result in Darlington

NASCAR star gets EMOTIONAL after huge result in Darlington

Chase Briscoe could not back the tears after securing the victory at the Southern 500 at Darlington on Sunday.

The #14 Ford driver held off a late challenge from Kyle Busch to take his and his Stewart-Haas team's first Cup Series victory of the season.

READ MORE: NASCAR set to return to HISTORIC venue

In doing so, Briscoe also ensured his place in the Cup Series playoffs, which get underway next weekend in Atlanta.

Briscoe heads into those playoffs sitting 13th in the standings - just below the round of 12 cut-off line, so has some work to do in the coming weeks.

READ MORE: Hamlin hits out at key NASCAR PROBLEM affecting racing

Chase Briscoe won the Southern 500 on Sunday

Chase Briscoe gets emotional

With Stewart-Haas set to close their doors at the end of 2024, it was clearly an emotional night for Briscoe, who admitted after the race that he was crying behind the wheel after securing the victory.

“This night just literally went perfect,” Briscoe said post-race.

‌“The pit crew did an incredible job. I was crying like after the checkered - I just won the Southern 500. This is a crown jewel."

Briscoe continued, hailing the fans for making the event 'awesome'.

‌“What makes this race so special is all you race fans," the #14 driver continued.

"Every time we come here, it's sold out. It's awesome. We love you guys. And last time I won here was Covid, so I didn't get to experience it with the fans. So very grateful that you guys are here.

“I can't wait to celebrate.”

READ MORE: NASCAR legend reveals unusual 'ick' that DISGUSTS him

Related

Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch Chase Briscoe Southern 500
Childress makes MILLION DOLLAR claim after Dillon NASCAR playoff verdict
NASCAR

Childress makes MILLION DOLLAR claim after Dillon NASCAR playoff verdict

  • Today 05:00
Briscoe claims INCREDIBLE NASCAR playoff place as Wallace dramatically denied at Southern 500
NASCAR Southern 500

Briscoe claims INCREDIBLE NASCAR playoff place as Wallace dramatically denied at Southern 500

  • Today 04:12

Latest News

NASCAR

NASCAR star gets EMOTIONAL after huge result in Darlington

  • 1 uur geleden
GPFans Feature

F2/F3 Power Rankings - Hamilton's dramatic title win OUTDONE by insane F3 finale

  • 2 uur geleden
IndyCar

IndyCar star without team for 2025 teases HUGE update on future

  • 3 uur geleden
World News

ELECTRIC bike makes history with 235mph+ land speed record run

  • Today 15:00
NASCAR Southern 500

Briscoe claims INCREDIBLE NASCAR playoff place as Wallace dramatically denied at Southern 500

  • Today 04:12
NASCAR

Childress makes MILLION DOLLAR claim after Dillon NASCAR playoff verdict

  • Today 05:00
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024
More news

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x