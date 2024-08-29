NASCAR trio SLAMMED with harsh post-Daytona penalties
NASCAR trio SLAMMED with harsh post-Daytona penalties
A trio of drivers and their teams in the NASCAR Xfinity Series have been awarded a haul of penalties after last weekend’s race at Daytona.
Ryan Truex achieved his second victory on Friday after crossing the line to win the Wawa 250.
The 32-year-old was followed by Chandler Smith in second and Parker Kligerman in third, the latter making contact with AJ Allmendinger whose spin caused a late caution.
Ryan Seig managed to make it into the top 12 of the playoff standings by finishing the race in fifth, whilst rival Sammy Smith languished in 23rd.
Why have NASCAR Xfinity drivers been penalised?
NASCAR have since revealed that they have awarded a trio of identical penalties emerging from a pre-race inspection on Friday at the Daytona International Speedway.
The offending teams included the No. 27 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet of Jeb Burton, RSS Racing Ford’s Kyle Sieg and the Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet driven by Caesar Bacarella at Daytona.
All three teams were penalized for unapproved body-panel modifications, with infractions to Sections 14.4.A and 14.4.11 C&D in the NASCAR rulebook.
These sections refer to the body and rear bumper cover extensions for superspeedway events that have resulted in the penalty.
Each driver and team have been docked 20 championship points alongside five playoff points with each crew chief also being fined $25,000.
The series will next race at the Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help a Hero 200 at Darlington Raceway, where the penalised teams and drivers will hope to recover from the losses of last weekend.
