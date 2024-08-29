Hamlin on what’s next for AXED NASCAR driver

Denny Hamlin has predicted what is next in the future of axed NASCAR driver Zane Smith.

Smith is currently without a ride for 2025 after Trackhouse Racing announced his axing from the team last Friday.

READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love

The 25-year-old has been replaced by Shane van Gisbergen, who will drive the No.88 Chevrolet next season.

Despite being dropped from the team Smith has only finished outside of the top 20 twice in the past seven races, and finished P2 at the Nashville Superspeedway in June.

Daniel Suarez will remain at Trackhouse Racing alongside Ross Chastain

Where will Zane Smith race next in NASCAR?

Smith’s options for next year remain limited at Cup level, and may be banking on a team introducing a third car.

The most likely option could be Front Row Motorsports who are expanding to three cars, which will field Todd Gilliland and Noah Gragson, leaving one spot remaining.

Despite his difficulties Smith has enjoyed the support of fellow NASCAR star Denny Hamlin, who discussed what was next for the axed driver on his podcast Actions Detrimental.

“I think he’s a good enough talent that he is going to get a good opportunity. A winning opportunity somewhere,” Hamlin said.

READ MORE: NASCAR set to return to HISTORIC venue

Denny Hamlin discusses Zane Smith's future

“I hope it’s in Cup.”

“This is a new car, new team which at the time, was a mid-tier team."

“What are your expectations, right? But I think he’s taken it to the next level from what I’ve seen.

“That when given a little bit of experience now, half of season. He’s already turned the corner to being twice as good as he was at the beginning of the season.

“So, what is he gonna do a year from now? Two years from now? I think the ceiling is pretty high on him. I think he’ll get picked up by somebody who sees it.”

READ MORE: NASCAR legend reveals unusual 'ick' that DISGUSTS him

Related