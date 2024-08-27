NASCAR confirm Cup Series race overseas as HISTORIC deal agreed

NASCAR have confirmed that they will host a points-scoring Cup Series race outside of the United States for the first time in over 60 years as a deal to race in Mexico has been agreed.

The capital of Mexico - Mexico City - will host the race, with a deal announced on Tuesday.

The NASCAR Cup Series could soon head for Mexico

NASCAR's Cup Series currently races exclusively in the United States, with every single one of the 2024 season's races at home.

However, NASCAR as a whole is not new to the idea of racing overseas, with the likes of the NASCAR Brazil Series, the NASCAR Canada Series, the NASCAR México Series, and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series all currently in existence.

NASCAR set to race in Mexico City

As per the NASCAR announcement, The historic race is scheduled for Sunday, June 15, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

This is the same circuit that currently hosts Formula 1.

NASCAR have also confirmed that a companion race for the Xfinity Series is scheduled for the preceding day.

Our sport’s next great story will be written in Mexico City!



Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez welcomes NASCAR in June 2025.



¡Nuestra próxima gran historia se escribirá en la Ciudad de México!



Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez le dará la bienvenida a NASCAR en junio del 2025. pic.twitter.com/V4eSSXcHor — NASCAR (@NASCAR) August 27, 2024

The above comes after comments made last month by NASCAR Vice President Chad Seigler suggested the series was looking to go outside of the US.

"For years we said we want to go outside the U.S. and race, and you’ve seen us move from the messaging of it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when," Seigler told Autosport.

"I would tell you that we’re leaning even closer now to, ‘Yes, we are going.’

"I feel confident we’re going to be there sooner than later.”

Mexico City may not be the only race hosting Cup Series racing in the near future, either.

Sao Paulo in Brazil are also reportedly keen on bringing stock racing to their city in 2026.

