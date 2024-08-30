Jos Verstappen has slammed Christian Horner for Red Bull's recent performance woes.

His son, Max Verstappen, has not won a race since the Spanish Grand Prix, as his McLaren rival Lando Norris has gained on him in the championship.

It looked to be game over for Norris at Zandvoort, as Verstappen took the lead into Turn 1.

However, such was the pace of the McLaren, Verstappen was passed by Norris on lap 18 and finished the race over 22 seconds behind the Brit.

Jos Verstappen has been voicing his concerns with Red Bull for weeks

Max Verstappen has failed to win eight times this season, five more than last year

Verstappen says 'it is up to Horner to get the team back on track'

Jos Verstappen has been unhappy lately with Red Bull's performances, with rumours suggesting he feels his son should move to Mercedes for next season.

"Over 20 seconds is a huge disappointment but that's not surprising when you reverse engineer the car," Verstappen said to Bild.

"The team has taken the wrong turn several times. Internally, they should hold up a mirror and not always sugarcoat everything.

Red Bull's lead over McLaren in the constructors championship has been cut down to just 30 points

"It's time—if it's not already too late—to question themselves. The good people are leaving the team. I'm very unhappy with what's happening because Max cannot be happy with a car like this.

"Now it is up to [Christian] Horner to get the team back on track. I'll be surprised if he does. A lot has to happen for that. The whole spirit has to change."

