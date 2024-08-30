Verstappen BLAMES Horner for Red Bull performance woes
Verstappen BLAMES Horner for Red Bull performance woes
Jos Verstappen has slammed Christian Horner for Red Bull's recent performance woes.
His son, Max Verstappen, has not won a race since the Spanish Grand Prix, as his McLaren rival Lando Norris has gained on him in the championship.
READ MORE: Final verdict delivered on Dillon NASCAR playoff penalty appeal
It looked to be game over for Norris at Zandvoort, as Verstappen took the lead into Turn 1.
However, such was the pace of the McLaren, Verstappen was passed by Norris on lap 18 and finished the race over 22 seconds behind the Brit.
Verstappen says 'it is up to Horner to get the team back on track'
Jos Verstappen has been unhappy lately with Red Bull's performances, with rumours suggesting he feels his son should move to Mercedes for next season.
"Over 20 seconds is a huge disappointment but that's not surprising when you reverse engineer the car," Verstappen said to Bild.
"The team has taken the wrong turn several times. Internally, they should hold up a mirror and not always sugarcoat everything.
READ MORE: Busch calls for NASCAR change that spectators will love
"It's time—if it's not already too late—to question themselves. The good people are leaving the team. I'm very unhappy with what's happening because Max cannot be happy with a car like this.
"Now it is up to [Christian] Horner to get the team back on track. I'll be surprised if he does. A lot has to happen for that. The whole spirit has to change."
READ MORE: Fans SLAM team boss for 'disrespectful' comments on American star
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
IndyCar star REPLACED ahead of final three races
- 19 minutes ago
Verstappen BLAMES Horner for Red Bull performance woes
- 1 uur geleden
Ricciardo seeks Monza miracle to secure F1 future
- 2 uur geleden
Hamlin reveals MILLION DOLLAR boost for NASCAR team
- 3 uur geleden
F1 CEO claims Hamilton-Ferrari move will be 'EXPLOSIVE'
- Yesterday 22:00
Verstappen responds to FIA chief's abuse claims
- Yesterday 21:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct