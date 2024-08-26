NASCAR issue championship-changing penalty FIVE MONTHS after race
NASCAR issue championship-changing penalty FIVE MONTHS after race
Denny Hamlin has been slapped with a penalty for violating NASCAR's engine inspection requirements months after the incident took place.
Hamlin took the second of his three Cup Series wins in the Ford City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway back in March.
READ MORE: NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 results: Dramatic late pass denies Busch HISTORIC win
However, Hamlin's Joe Gibbs Racing team have now been found to have been in violation of Sections 14.7.1.E&F and 14.7.1.1.B&E of the NASCAR Rule Book at the event.
Fortunately for Hamlin, his win still stands, however, it no longer carries playoff eligibility. This does not affect his playoff status given he has two other wins to his name, but he has lost 10 playoff points and 75 regular season ones, too.
READ MORE: NASCAR star set for SWITCH to alternative racing series
Denny Hamlin reacts to huge penalty
Speaking in reaction to the news, Hamlin admitted it was hard not to feel negative about the situation given the hard work he has put into this campaign.
“It’s just really hard,” Hamlin explained via NASCAR.
“It’s really hard in this kind of format when you work so hard in the regular season to get all those bonus points. It’s really tough to see it just wiped away.
"But it’s part of it and we’ve got to just overcome now.”
To make matters worse for Hamlin, he registered a DNF at this weekend's race in Daytona.
The #11 Toyota driver now sits eighth in the NASCAR Cup Series regular season standings with just one race to go before the playoffs.
READ MORE: Hamlin hits out at key NASCAR PROBLEM affecting racing
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
NASCAR issue championship-changing penalty FIVE MONTHS after race
- 48 minutes ago
Insane AIRBORNE wreck catches 14 cars in huge NASCAR crash
- 1 uur geleden
Hamilton set to be REPLACED at Italian Grand Prix
- 2 uur geleden
IndyCar Results Today: Stars battle as title contender's hopes RUINED by early wreck
- Yesterday 23:36
Norris will 'never win an F1 title' - GPFans' Dutch Grand Prix Hot Takes
- Yesterday 23:00
Horner CONFIRMS Ricciardo contract 'options' amid uncertainty over F1 future
- Yesterday 22:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct