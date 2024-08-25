NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 results: Dramatic late pass denies Busch HISTORIC win

Wood Brothers Racing's Harrison Burton has secured his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in dramatic fashion after a late pass on two-time champion Kyle Busch.

The #8 Chevrolet driver was leading the race heading into the last lap in overtime but was denied a historic victory as Burton passed him on the outside before defending hard around the final turns in Daytona.

Had Busch held on for the win, it would have seen him take a win for the 20th consecutive season in the Cup Series, which would have been historic and broken a record he already holds further.

Kyle Busch came home in second at Daytona

Instead, Burton - who is the son of 22-time Cup Series race winner Jeff - took his first-ever in the #21 Ford, landing a spot in the Cup Series playoffs whilst simultaneously handing Wood Brothers their 100th Cup Series win in the process.

Behind Burton and Busch, the top-five in Daytona was rounded out by Christopher Bell, Cody Ware, and Ty Gibbs.

The race at Daytona International Speedway certainly delivered in terms of drama, with 16 drivers having been in the lead at one stage, with over 40 changes out front.

See the full race results below.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona results

1. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

2. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

3. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

4. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford

5. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

6. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota

7. Parker Retzlaff, #62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

9. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

11. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

12. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

13. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

15. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

16. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

17. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

18. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford

19. BJ McLeod, #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

20. Joey Gase, #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet

21. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

22. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

23. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

24. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

25. Austin Hill, #33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

26. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

27. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota

29. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford

30. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

31. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford

32. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

34. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

35. Shane van Gisbergen, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

36. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

37. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

38. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

39. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

40. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet



