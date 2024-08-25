NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 results: Dramatic late pass denies Busch HISTORIC win
Wood Brothers Racing's Harrison Burton has secured his first NASCAR Cup Series victory in dramatic fashion after a late pass on two-time champion Kyle Busch.
The #8 Chevrolet driver was leading the race heading into the last lap in overtime but was denied a historic victory as Burton passed him on the outside before defending hard around the final turns in Daytona.
Had Busch held on for the win, it would have seen him take a win for the 20th consecutive season in the Cup Series, which would have been historic and broken a record he already holds further.
Instead, Burton - who is the son of 22-time Cup Series race winner Jeff - took his first-ever in the #21 Ford, landing a spot in the Cup Series playoffs whilst simultaneously handing Wood Brothers their 100th Cup Series win in the process.
Behind Burton and Busch, the top-five in Daytona was rounded out by Christopher Bell, Cody Ware, and Ty Gibbs.
The race at Daytona International Speedway certainly delivered in terms of drama, with 16 drivers having been in the lead at one stage, with over 40 changes out front.
See the full race results below.
Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona results
1. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
2. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
3. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
4. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford
5. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
6. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota
7. Parker Retzlaff, #62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
9. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
11. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
12. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
15. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
16. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
17. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
18. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford
19. BJ McLeod, #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
20. Joey Gase, #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet
21. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
22. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
23. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
24. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
25. Austin Hill, #33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
26. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
27. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota
29. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford
30. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
31. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford
32. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford
33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
34. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
35. Shane van Gisbergen, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
36. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
37. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
38. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
39. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
40. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
