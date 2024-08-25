NASCAR team CONFIRM signing of championship-winning driver for 2025

close global

Trackhouse Racing have confirmed the signing of Shane van Gisbergen ahead of the 2025 Cup Series season.

The 35-year-old New Zealander currently races in the Xfinity Series full-time, with three race victories to his name so far in 2024.

Van Gisbergen has also dabbled in the Cup Series this season for Kaulig Racing and did so for Trackhouse in 2023, stunningly taking a win in the Grant Park 220.

Prior to his time stateside, van Gisbergen was a three-time champion in the Australian Supercars Championship.

The Kiwi will now drive the iconic #88 Chevrolet in 2025 alongside Ross Chastain in the #1 car and Daniel Suarez in the #99.

Trackhouse Racing confirm 2025 driver signing

Reacting to his promotion, van Gisbergen expressed shock at how quickly his opportunity has arisen.

“It’s been a pretty awesome 18 months,” he explained.

“Yeah, it’s been a huge life change, as Justin said, and everything he said was going to happen has happened. I never thought it would happen this quick and I’m very glad we’ve done the learning year this year in Xfinity.

"Kaulig Racing has been great to work with, and then also a lot more races to finish the year now.

"Been a huge learning experience but just excited to get full-time in the Cup Series next year.”

Shane van Gisbergen has raced in the Xfinity Series in 2024

Elsewhere, Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks said he was excited to have the Kiwi on board.

“This is obviously a huge moment,” he said.

“Really, really thrilled and excited that Shane put the trust in us and made a huge commitment in leaving a very successful career in Australia and New Zealand and moved to a new country and sort of (started) over and put his faith and his trust in us. That means a lot to us. And he’s put in a tremendous amount of work.

"Great human being, very, very talented race car driver, and somebody with an incredibly, incredibly bright future. So we’re very excited to have them here.”

