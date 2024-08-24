NASCAR Qualifying Results: Coke Zero Sugar Daytona 400 start order as Front Row secure front row lockout

Front Row Motorsports took a fitting qualifying result on Friday at Daytona, with Michael McDowell and Todd Gilliland locking out the front row for Saturday's Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Fords locked out the front three rows at the 2.5 mile superspeedway, with just two weeks left for teams on the outside of the playoffs to stake a claim for a place with a win.

"I'm just so proud of everybody at Front Row Motorsports," said McDowell after the session. "To have both cars on the front row is just amazing. It's just a testament to how hard everyone is working.

"We know we have two shots left here, but this is a big weekend for us. To have both cars up front is really important. Hopefully, we can stay up front, control the race, and give ourselves a fighting chance to get into these playoffs."

Official NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 start order

1. Michael McDowell, #34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 2. Todd Gilliland, #38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 3. Joey Logano, #22 Team Penske Ford 4. Ryan Preece, #41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 5. Josh Berry, #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 6. Chase Briscoe, #14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 7. William Byron, #24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 8. Austin Cindric, #2 Team Penske Ford 9. Kyle Larson, #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 10. Chase Elliott, #9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 11. Kyle Busch, #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 12. Brad Keselowski, #6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 13. Chris Buescher, #17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford 14. Ryan Blaney, #12 Team Penske Ford 15. Noah Gragson, #10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford 16. Austin Dillon, #3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 17. Martin Truex Jr., #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 18. Bubba Wallace, #23 23XI Racing Toyota 19. Denny Hamlin, #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 20. Harrison Burton, #21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 21. Alex Bowman, #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 22. Daniel Suarez, #99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 23. Austin Hill, #33 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 24. Ross Chastain, #1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 25. Tyler Reddick, #45 23XI Racing Toyota 26. Ty Gibbs, #54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 27. Christopher Bell, #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 28. Daniel Hemric, #31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 29. Parker Retzlaff, #62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet 30. Zane Smith, #71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 31. John Hunter Nemechek, #42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 32. Shane van Gisbergen, #16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 33. Cody Ware, #15 Rick Ware Racing Ford 34. Corey Lajoie, #7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 35. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., #47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet 36. Justin Haley, #51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 37. Carson Hocevar, #77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 38. BJ McLeod, #78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet 39. Joey Gase, #44 NY Racing Team Chevrolet 40. Erik Jones, #43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Coke Zero Sugar 400 start times

The 160-lap race kicks off today (Saturday, August 24, 2024) at 7:30pm ET. Here are the race start times converted to your time zone:

Eastern Time (EDT): 7:30pm Saturday

Central Time (CDT): 6:30pm Saturday

Pacific Time (PDT): 4:30pm Saturday

United Kingdom (BST): 12:30am Sunday

Central European Time (CEST): 1:30am Sunday



