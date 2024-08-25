Verstappen shares ADORABLE summer snaps with Kelly Piquet as F1 star meets his match
Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen may have finally met his match for pace after the three-time world champion shared some adorable photos from a recent summer trip with partner Kelly Piquet.
Verstappen was recently enjoying some time away from the track with his partner during F1's summer break, which has now ended with the arrival of this weekend's Dutch Grand Prix.
The Dutchman will be hoping to further extend his championship lead at his home race as he chases a fourth consecutive title, as well as put an end to his current five-race victory drought.
Before the summer break, the three-time champion was beginning to get a little frustrated with his car's lack of performance, culminating in an X-rated rant to his team during a disastrous Hungarian Grand Prix.
Verstappen holidays with Kelly Piquet
Like many drivers, Verstappen has spent his summer break unwinding with holidays and fun activities, as well as keeping his fitness up in an unusual fashion.
Brazilian model Piquet has been with Verstappen since 2020 and appeared to ditch her partner in favor of sunnier climes earlier this month, jetting off to Portugal with her daughter.
Verstappen then reunited with Piquet, who is the daughter of another three-time F1 world champion in Nelson Piquet, and the couple have since been enjoying Portugal together.
Now, the Dutchman has shown off some gorgeous photos of his holiday in the sun, including chasing an adorable dog on a white-sanded Comporta beach.
By the looks of things, Verstappen could not match the speed of his fluffy friend, with the three-time champion finally meeting his match in terms of pace.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct