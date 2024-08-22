LaJoie shares update after TERRIFYING Michigan crash
Corey LaJoie has shared an update after a terrifying incident at the Firekeepers Casino 400 race on Monday.
The 32-year-old was battling Noah Gragson, when suddenly the two made contact with the No. 7 Chevrolet flying in the air.
LaJoie’s car then came to the inside of the backstretch which sent his car flying upside down, as his roof skidded across the track.
His car proceeded to make contact with the wall and only began to right itself on the grass, where it rolled multiple times.
LaJoie recounts terrifying Michigan crash
LaJoie was thankfully unharmed by the terrifying incident, and has provided an account of the crash from his perspective on his Stacking Pennies podcast.
“So I hit him and I started spinning out, I’m like damnit, just lock it down, try to keep this thing going,” LaJoie said.
“I’ll drive around with flats on and we’ll put tires on it and we’ll still try. I was thinking about that all in the span of it getting sideways, then it picked up and I’m like, ‘Oh s***, I’m flying through the air.’
“There’s like rocks and dust and dirt and my eyes are kind of like closed because my stuff, like there’s sparks and stuff hitting me in the face.
I’m like why am I getting stuff in my eye here, I’m like, ‘Oh, my visor’s open.’ So I shut my visor and I’m like holding my visor like this, then I hit the wall upside down and the wheel like rips out of my hand and I was like, ‘Oh, shoot, I’m still going pretty fast, let me grab my seatbelts.’
Then I got to the grass and it was like ugh, ugh, ugh. Bigger than a softball size clump of grass landed right in my lap.”
