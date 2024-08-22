Hamlin accuses NASCAR of 'chasing ratings' with recent decision

Denny Hamlin has accused NASCAR of ‘chasing ratings’ after the decision to introduce late start times to races.

Wet weather forced NASCAR to finish the FireKeepers Casino 400 on Monday afternoon, triggering criticism regarding the organization's approach to TV viewership.

READ MORE: NASCAR hand down UNPRECEDENTED punishment for double wreck win

Some were left baffled that the race was moved to Monday, after wet weather was expected to hit at the start time.

The decision has led some to question why NASCAR does not start races earlier, particularly if wet weather is forecast for the race start.

Tyler Reddick won in Michigan

Denny Hamlin believes NASCAR are chasing ratings with late race starts

Denny Hamlin has joined in with this critique, and has hit out at NASCAR organizers accusing them of ‘chasing ratings’ after their decision at the Michigan International Speedway.

“I mean there’s an argument to be had both ways,” Hamlin said on his Actions Detrimental podcast.

“I believe, now again I don’t have all the information that NASCAR has, right, but man we have chased ratings for so long.

We’re willing to be on different networks and we’re going to streaming and our start times are all over the place. Just chasing ratings. Chasing it.

“Is that the best thing for the sport versus having you know at Sunday, 1 o’clock you have a race to watch?”

READ MORE: Larson told he would 'CRY' in response to Verstappen brag

Denny Hamlin accuses NASCAR of 'chasing ratings'

“We’re chasing around all these slots and things like that,” Hamlin added.

“I would just argue that on USA, what are people, why are you starting it late? What are you trying to get people to?

“I guess you’re trying to get more households to turn on the TV.

“But then you’re trying to get whoever’s tuning into the thing after yours, that if our race runs long and you actually get to watch the last 10 laps, maybe that person while waiting on your show sees the end of your race and is like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’ Man, that is such a damn stretch. That is a stretch.”

READ MORE: NASCAR drive revealed for F1 legend in STUNNING return

Related