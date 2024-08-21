Hamlin says NASCAR driver 'his own worst nightmare'
Denny Hamilton has revealed that a NASCAR star is ‘his own worst nightmare’ after a terrifying incident in Michigan.
Corey LaJoie was battling Noah Gragson during the final stage of Monday’s race at Michigan International Speedway, when contact caused a frightening incident.
LaJoie lost control of his No.7 Chevrolet, flipping upside down and hitting the inside wall before continuing down the track skidding on the roof.
Once LaJoie hit the infield grass the car continued to roll multiple times, with the 32-year-old fortunately emerging unscathed.
Denny Hamlin discusses terrifying Corey LaJoie incident
After a similar incident at the Talladega Superspeedway, his rival Denny Hamlin has criticised LaJoie for the dangerous incidents.
“Corey LaJoie is just outta control, man,” Hamlin said via audio from his onboard camera.
“He’s his own worst enemy.”
The incident has ignited anger from NASCAR fans, calling out the safety of the next-gen cars, with Hamlin also joining in on the discussion.
“I mean, the cars I feel like are pretty safe in roll-over situations,” Hamlin added after the race.
“Seems like between that and intrusions, that’s kind of the strong point of the Next Gen car.”
“We saw with [Ryan] Preece [at Daytona last year], he had some bloody eyes, but he had a pretty violent one.
“His body was banged up, but he didn’t have any serious injuries. That’s what the goal of it was.
“His [LaJoie’s] looked obviously less violent. He was just right in the middle of the straightaway probably doing 185 or so when he turned sideways.
“I just don’t know that you’re going to be able to slow it down enough to keep the car on the ground in that situation.”
