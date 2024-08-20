Hamilton 'left out' of latest Mercedes decision
Lewis Hamilton has been ‘left out’ by Mercedes after an F1 fan spotted an interesting detail in their latest social media post.
The seven-time world champion announced he would be leaving the team earlier this year, where he will join Ferrari for the 2025 season onwards.
His last season with Mercedes has been one of contrast, with Hamilton earning two race victories but also battling performance woes at the start of the year.
The Brit has also been out-qualified by his team-mate George Russell 10-4 so far this season, with Hamilton hinting at favouritism - a claim that has since been denied by the whole team.
Will Mercedes start to exclude Lewis Hamilton in the last 10 races?
In addition to the qualifying deficit with his team-mate, Damon Hill has also predicted that Hamilton will be excluded from the development of next years’ Mercedes.
“They don’t want to show many insights that he might take to Ferrari, particularly. So it may be he’s deprived of a little bit more information than he’s liked in the past,” Hill said on the F1 Nation podcast.
“But they are an honourable team, Mercedes, and I think Toto [Wolff] is an honourable person.
“I think that he’ll always be treated fairly within a team, but there’s only so much you can give away, isn’t there, when you’ve got a guy leaving.”
One fan on X also spotted Hamilton being excluded from a team decision, although this time it was in jovial circumstances.
"let's all wear black boots and don't tell lewis" https://t.co/5ixkiPXUdw— sin ⁴⁴ (@44britcedes) August 19, 2024
The team posted a picture of their drivers, Mick Schumacher, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Frederik Vesti, to welcome them back after the summer break.
However, Hamilton was the only one not wearing black shoes, prompting one fan to joke about the rest of the drivers leaving the champion out.
"Let's all wear black boots and don't tell Lewis,” the caption from the fan read.
Change your timezone:
