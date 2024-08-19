McLaren boss sets CHAMPION example ahead of F1 race
McLaren chief Zak Brown set a winning example for his team and drivers after finishing P1 in a race at the legendary Laguna Seca.
With McLaren having closed the gap to Red Bull in the constructors' championship in recent months, setting up an intense battle for the remainder of 2024, Brown would have been forgiven for putting his feet up during F1's summer break.
However, whilst F1 has paused, other racing action has continued, with Brown getting involved at the annual Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion this weekend, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year.
According to its website, the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion is : "A museum revving to life with hundreds of historic and period-correct race and sports cars from nearly every era,"
"Yet, they are not for show. Drivers race them in corresponding run groups to enjoy them at speed and for the entertainment of thousands of enthusiastic visitors."
Zak Brown wins at Laguna Seca
One of the categories at the above event focused on F1 cars raced between 1966 and 1985, with drivers competing for the 'Mario Andretti Trophy'.
Brown took P1 in the race, taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, to celebrate his success.
"That’s a win in Monterey 🏆," Brown wrote.
"P1 in the Williams FW07B … incredible weekend driving this car and taking home the win at my home track makes it even more special 🇺🇸 #BeUnited."
That’s a win in Monterey 🏆 P1 in the Williams FW07B … incredible weekend driving this car and taking home the win at my home track makes it even more special 🇺🇸 #BeUnited pic.twitter.com/69qtkpvZsf— Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) August 17, 2024
The Williams FW07B was raced during the 1980 F1 season by Alan Jones and Carlos Reutemann and was the class of the field.
That year, the car took a total of six race victories, with one to Reutemann and five to Jones, who was eventually crowned drivers' champion. Unsurprisingly, Williams also claimed the constructors' championship that season, cementing the car's place in their esteemed history.
Unfortunately for Zak Brown, it was not all success at Laguna Seca this weekend, though.
At another point during the weekend, the McLaren chief was forced to retire his Silk Cut Jaguar XJR-8.
That car won endurance races in the late 1980s and is another that is part of Brown's personal collection.
