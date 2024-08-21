Ricciardo accused of 'choosing money over racing heart' in SAVAGE dig
Daniel Ricciardo has had his racing integrity questioned in a recent attack on the struggling RB star.
The eight-time race winner has struggled to return to the form he demonstrated at Red Bull, after leaving the team for Renault and then McLaren.
Ricciardo was eclipsed by his team-mate at McLaren, Lando Norris, which led to the star being axed from the team in favour of Oscar Piastri.
However, the Australian was offered a lifeline when the underperforming Nyck de Vries was sacked from Alpha Tauri (now VCARB) midway through 2023.
Will Daniel Ricciardo be in F1 in 2025?
Since his F1 return, Ricciardo has failed to return to his previous form, suffering compared to his team-mate Yuki Tsunoda, who has brought in a haul of points for the team.
Furthermore, the 35-year-old has been lambasted by Jacques Villeneuve, who claimed it was time for Ricciardo to leave the sport.
The Canadian has since been joined in his criticism by Dutch racing driver Tom Coronel, calling for Ricciardo to quit and become a commentator.
“A few years ago, when Daniel Ricciardo left Red Bull and went for the money at Renault, I already knew,” he wrote for Formule1.nl. “He chose the money and not his racing heart. It is a nice story, the Ricciardo 2.0 who learned from his mistakes blah blah blah, but he can't do it anymore.
“He didn't succeed at McLaren, he didn't succeed at AlphaTauri and he will never succeed again. Then I think: be honest with yourself.”
"He is an ideal co-commentator or analyst for motorsport. He is funny, has flair and can handle everything well.
“Go ahead and do that, but stop with Formula 1. And he has no business being in a training team anyway.
“Formula 1 is the class for the top 20 drivers in the world and he has not been part of that for a long time."
