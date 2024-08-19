Hamilton warned Mercedes will start 'excluding' him
Hamilton warned Mercedes will start 'excluding' him
An F1 champion has predicted that Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari move could cause difficulties for the driver.
The seven-time world champion will join the team next season, after announcing his departure from Mercedes.
READ MORE: Hamilton to run 'failed' Mercedes upgrades at Dutch Grand Prix
Hamilton’s final season at the team has provided him with mixed results, with the 39-year-old bemoaning the start of the season as his ‘worst ever’.
Furthermore, the Brit has had to endure tough competition from his team-mate, George Russell, who has out-qualified him 10-4 so far this season.
Has Lewis Hamilton made the right decision by moving to Ferrari?
Despite their qualifying deficit, Hamilton remains the only driver to achieve multiple race wins this season at Silverstone and Spa.
However, according to the 1996 F1 champion Damon Hill, Hamilton could start to encounter difficulties at Mercedes as his departure date looms nearer.
Speaking on the F1 Nation podcast, Hill revealed that it was likely the team had begun to ice Hamilton out of discussions regarding the development of next years’ car, the W16.
When asked if this process would make Hamilton’s life harder in his final 10 races at Mercedes, Hill did not remain optimistic about his chances.
READ MORE: Hamilton snubbed as AMERICAN F1 star named sexiest driver
“I think it’s got to, hasn’t it?” he said.
“I mean, he’s got to be excluded from conversations to do with whatever’s coming for next year.
“They don’t want to show many insights that he might take to Ferrari, particularly. So it may be he’s deprived of a little bit more information than he’s liked in the past.
“But they are an honourable team, Mercedes, and I think Toto [Wolff] is an honourable person,” Hill added.
“I think that he’ll always be treated fairly within a team, but there’s only so much you can give away, isn’t there, when you’ve got a guy leaving.”
READ MORE: Ricciardo 'tipped' for SHOCK Mercedes seat
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Newgarden dismisses IndyCar CONTROVERSY as race winner issues defiant stance
- 1 uur geleden
Schumacher hits out at ex-wife's 'LIES' after explosive interview
- 3 uur geleden
Hamilton warned Mercedes will start 'excluding' him
- Yesterday 23:00
IndyCar star reveals infuriating reason he couldn’t challenge for Bommarito 500 victory
- Yesterday 21:00
NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 results: Star takes victory after dramatic overtime tussle
- Yesterday 19:48
Herta CRITICIZES IndyCar after Newgarden decision
- Yesterday 17:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct