NASCAR veteran lands RETURN as new deal signed for 2025

NASCAR veteran A.J. Allmendinger is set to return to the Cup Series full-time next season after signing a new deal with Kaulig Racing.

The 42-year-old has spent three of the last four seasons racing full-time in the Xfinity Series, with the exception being 2023 when he ran in the Cup Series full-time with Kaulig.

READ MORE: NASCAR star brutally honest as DISASTROUS run continues

In the Cup Series in 2023, Allmendinger achieved six top-six finishes, including a win at the Bank of America Roval 400, but this was not enough to retain a full-time drive for 2024.

Instead, this season, Allmendinger has been in and out of the Cup Series, competing in 10 races in both the No 16 and No 13 Allmendinger Racing Chevy's alongside his Xfinity Series duties.

READ MORE: NASCAR drive revealed for F1 legend in STUNNING return

A.J. Allmendinger has raced full-time in the Xfinity Series in 2024

A.J. Allmendinger signs new deal

Despite only being sixth in the Xfinity Series this season, it appears that Allmendinger's cameos in the Cup Series have convinced Kaulig Racing that he is still very much capable of competing full-time at the very top.

In his 10 Cup Series appearances in 2024, Allmendinger has achieved a respectable three top-six finishes.

Announcing the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, Kaulig Racing posted: " 🚨 NEWS 🚨,"

"We know where he’ll be in 2025, @AJDingerwill return to full-time @NASCAR Cup Series competition for Kaulig Racing!"

🚨 NEWS 🚨



We know where he’ll be in 2025, @AJDinger will return to full-time @NASCAR Cup Series competition for Kaulig Racing! pic.twitter.com/j7Op1BPock — Kaulig Racing (@KauligRacing) August 15, 2024

Allmendinger will once again compete in the Cup Series this weekend at Michigan in the FireKeepers Casino 400 as well as in the Xfinity Series' Cabo Wabo 250.

READ MORE: Danica Patrick claims 'no liberals or Democrats in NASCAR'

Related