IndyCar champion SLAMS 'fake' new team reports
Two-time IndyCar champion Alex Palou has once again had to shut down sensational reports of a potential switch to Formula 1.
Palou has been linked to the sport ever since he took part in a practice session with McLaren in 2022, before being named the team's reserve driver for the 2023 season.
However, in August 2023, Palou told McLaren racing CEO Zak Brown that he had 'no intention of honoring his contract' with McLaren, and instead opted to continue racing with his Chip Ganassi team having lost faith that McLaren would ever land him a full-time seat in F1.
Following this, McLaren Racing and Arrow McLaren sued Palou for nearly $23 million in an attempt to recoup investments made in the Spaniard.
Palou's F1 ambitions
At 27 years old, it remains to be seen whether Palou will ever be tempted to make another foray into F1, or whether he tries to add to his two IndyCar Series titles.
Reports emerged last week that Palou may be on the list for Audi once they join the F1 grid in 2026, having already signed veteran Nico Hulkenberg to their roster.
Audi are reportedly looking for a statement signing to partner the German, and it's thought that a big name from the world of motorsport like Palou could boost their bid to become a big player in F1.
However, Palou has now responded to these rumours, suggesting that there's no truth that he may be looking to ditch IndyCar for F1.
"It’s all fake. I know you cannot take my word, but I promise," Palou told IndyStar.
"It’s all fake. I’ve had no contacts with Audi. Zero.
"I’m not going to say much, but I’m not trying to go. I tried. I got a small taste, and it was fun, and I learned, but it didn’t happen, so I’m good.
"I’m not desperately seeing the news there and sending an email like, ‘Hey, I know we’re not in contact, but can we talk?’ I’m good, I’m good."
